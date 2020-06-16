2408 Eastern Ave

Amenities

1400 sq. ft. Rochester Hills 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch (Hamlin and Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Open floor plan and beautiful floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass/stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have custom tile and fixtures. Large family room with doorwall overlooking backyard. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central Air. Close to freeways and shopping. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate occupancy.



