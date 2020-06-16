All apartments in Rochester Hills
Find more places like 2408 Eastern Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester Hills, MI
/
2408 Eastern Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

2408 Eastern Ave

2408 Eastern Avenue · (248) 425-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2408 Eastern Avenue, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Brooklands Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1400 sq. ft. Rochester Hills 3 bed, 2 bath Ranch (Hamlin and Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Open floor plan and beautiful floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass/stone backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have custom tile and fixtures. Large family room with doorwall overlooking backyard. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central Air. Close to freeways and shopping. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate occupancy.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

(RLNE5551609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Eastern Ave have any available units?
2408 Eastern Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2408 Eastern Ave have?
Some of 2408 Eastern Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Eastern Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Eastern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 2408 Eastern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Eastern Ave does offer parking.
Does 2408 Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 Eastern Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 2408 Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 2408 Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Eastern Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Eastern Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2408 Eastern Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2408 Eastern Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225
Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Similar Pages

Rochester Hills 1 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Hills Apartments with BalconyRochester Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rochester Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity