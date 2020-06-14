1903 BLUE GRASS Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Vintage Estates home with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, newer carpet, granite, cathedral ceilings, and walk-in pantry. This home features an open floor plan and many windows (Anderson Windows) which provide natural light for a bright airy feeling. Major improvements done in 2014 include a new roof, hi-efficiency Trane furnace, Trane AC, and hot water heater. The second floor features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master bedroom is huge with an extra large walk-in closet. Large closets in all bedrooms. The finished basement level adds about 1,922 sq ft and features a wet bar, refrigerator, and microwave oven. Basement also has a bedroom, half bath, work room, walk-in closet and furnace room. Oversized 3-car garage with side entry. Vintage Estates is a sought after sub in Rochester Hills. Rochester Community School District.