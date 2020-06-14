1903 BLUE GRASS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Vintage Estates home with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, newer carpet, granite, cathedral ceilings, and walk-in pantry. This home features an open floor plan and many windows (Anderson Windows) which provide natural light for a bright airy feeling. Major improvements done in 2014 include a new roof, hi-efficiency Trane furnace, Trane AC, and hot water heater. The second floor features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master bedroom is huge with an extra large walk-in closet. Large closets in all bedrooms. The finished basement level adds about 1,922 sq ft and features a wet bar, refrigerator, and microwave oven. Basement also has a bedroom, half bath, work room, walk-in closet and furnace room. Oversized 3-car garage with side entry. Vintage Estates is a sought after sub in Rochester Hills. Rochester Community School District.