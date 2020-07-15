1571 CROOKS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This is a fantastic renovated contemporary home on nearly 1/2 acre in Rochester Hills. Close to amenities such as D.T. Rochester, The Village of Rochester Hills, biking & nature trails, easy access to freeways and is serviced by the acclaimed Rochester Schools. The open floor plan has a newly remodeled kitchen including stainless steel top of the line Kitchen Aid appliances including gas cooktop, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, wine cooler, granite counters and a large chef's island with snack bar. The home also offers a large 1st flr master suite, including a fireplace, walk in closet & spa bathroom with large shower, free standing designer bathtub, and double vanities. The home also features a 2 story great room, dining area, study/4rth bedroom and 1st floor laundry room w/ newer washer & dryer, wood & ceramic flooring & entry vestibule, solid interior doors, loft/study area, finished LL, 2-1/2 car gar, and large rear deck for entertaining.