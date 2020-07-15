All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1571 CROOKS Road

1571 Crooks Road · (248) 475-4600
Location

1571 Crooks Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Christian Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2597 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This is a fantastic renovated contemporary home on nearly 1/2 acre in Rochester Hills. Close to amenities such as D.T. Rochester, The Village of Rochester Hills, biking & nature trails, easy access to freeways and is serviced by the acclaimed Rochester Schools. The open floor plan has a newly remodeled kitchen including stainless steel top of the line Kitchen Aid appliances including gas cooktop, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, wine cooler, granite counters and a large chef's island with snack bar. The home also offers a large 1st flr master suite, including a fireplace, walk in closet & spa bathroom with large shower, free standing designer bathtub, and double vanities. The home also features a 2 story great room, dining area, study/4rth bedroom and 1st floor laundry room w/ newer washer & dryer, wood & ceramic flooring & entry vestibule, solid interior doors, loft/study area, finished LL, 2-1/2 car gar, and large rear deck for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 CROOKS Road have any available units?
1571 CROOKS Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1571 CROOKS Road have?
Some of 1571 CROOKS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 CROOKS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1571 CROOKS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 CROOKS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1571 CROOKS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 1571 CROOKS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1571 CROOKS Road offers parking.
Does 1571 CROOKS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1571 CROOKS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 CROOKS Road have a pool?
No, 1571 CROOKS Road does not have a pool.
Does 1571 CROOKS Road have accessible units?
No, 1571 CROOKS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 CROOKS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1571 CROOKS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 CROOKS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 CROOKS Road does not have units with air conditioning.
