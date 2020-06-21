1388 CRESCENT Lane

Amenities

Your new home is a turn-key, move-in ready condo located in the highly desirable King's Cove in Rochester Hills! You'll love all of the natural light that this unit has to offer. 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath. Granite + ceramic kitchen with tons of cabinetry as well as upgraded/high-end appliances/fixtures + cupboard organizers. Spacious master bedroom w/ master bath. All bedrooms + closets have ceiling fans and closet organizers. Step out of your sliding glass doors onto your deck which overlooks a park-like, rolling yard, perfect for entertaining and BBQ. The finished basement makes your living space even larger. Convenient 1-car, attached garage. Steps from Paint Creek Trail. Association has a pool for your summer dips. Short walk to dining + shopping. Rochester living at its finest. Rochester Hills Schools. Furnace (2009). Refrig. + Range (2015). Water heater (2017). A/C + garbage disposal (2020). *Mosaic mirror in main bathroom + shelving in basement excluded.*