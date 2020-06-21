All apartments in Rochester Hills
1388 CRESCENT Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:20 AM

1388 CRESCENT Lane

1388 Crescent Lane · (248) 520-7339
Location

1388 Crescent Lane, Rochester Hills, MI 48306
King's Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Your new home is a turn-key, move-in ready condo located in the highly desirable King's Cove in Rochester Hills! You'll love all of the natural light that this unit has to offer. 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 bath. Granite + ceramic kitchen with tons of cabinetry as well as upgraded/high-end appliances/fixtures + cupboard organizers. Spacious master bedroom w/ master bath. All bedrooms + closets have ceiling fans and closet organizers. Step out of your sliding glass doors onto your deck which overlooks a park-like, rolling yard, perfect for entertaining and BBQ. The finished basement makes your living space even larger. Convenient 1-car, attached garage. Steps from Paint Creek Trail. Association has a pool for your summer dips. Short walk to dining + shopping. Rochester living at its finest. Rochester Hills Schools. Furnace (2009). Refrig. + Range (2015). Water heater (2017). A/C + garbage disposal (2020). *Mosaic mirror in main bathroom + shelving in basement excluded.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 CRESCENT Lane have any available units?
1388 CRESCENT Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1388 CRESCENT Lane have?
Some of 1388 CRESCENT Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 CRESCENT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1388 CRESCENT Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 CRESCENT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1388 CRESCENT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 1388 CRESCENT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1388 CRESCENT Lane does offer parking.
Does 1388 CRESCENT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 CRESCENT Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 CRESCENT Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1388 CRESCENT Lane has a pool.
Does 1388 CRESCENT Lane have accessible units?
No, 1388 CRESCENT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 CRESCENT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1388 CRESCENT Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1388 CRESCENT Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1388 CRESCENT Lane has units with air conditioning.
