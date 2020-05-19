All apartments in Pontiac
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

90 Pingree Ave

90 Pingree Avenue · (248) 289-5871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48342

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $625 · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
DETAILED DESCRIPTION
This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.

The kitchen is warm and inviting, with cherrywood-stained cabinetry and a faux tile backsplash. The dual-bowl stainless steel sink has enough counter space on either side to fit a dish drainer and still have room to work.

Easy-to-clean: that's the motto in the bathroom. With a one-piece plastic tub surround, granite floors, and faux ceramic tile wainscoting. The vanity cupboard helps make sure you don't have to leave anything out to clutter your countertop.

The living room is a large, open space with wide archways, hardwood floors and a large storage closet. The large dining room also has hardwood floors and another large closet.

Those same hardwood floors extend into the large bedroom..

Aldi is just up Cesar E Chavez, and Thrifty Drug is about the same distance in the opposite direction. Big Nick's Coney Island and The Chili Bowl are within a 10-minute walk, and downtown Pontiac..

Rent is $625 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

To schedule a showing or for more info please call 248-289-5871. You can also check our website for other available properties @ www.RoyalRoseProperties.com.

"All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification." Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5013848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Pingree Ave have any available units?
90 Pingree Ave has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Pingree Ave have?
Some of 90 Pingree Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Pingree Ave currently offering any rent specials?
90 Pingree Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Pingree Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Pingree Ave is pet friendly.
Does 90 Pingree Ave offer parking?
No, 90 Pingree Ave does not offer parking.
Does 90 Pingree Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Pingree Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Pingree Ave have a pool?
No, 90 Pingree Ave does not have a pool.
Does 90 Pingree Ave have accessible units?
No, 90 Pingree Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Pingree Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Pingree Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
