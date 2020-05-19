90 Pingree Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.



The kitchen is warm and inviting, with cherrywood-stained cabinetry and a faux tile backsplash. The dual-bowl stainless steel sink has enough counter space on either side to fit a dish drainer and still have room to work.



Easy-to-clean: that's the motto in the bathroom. With a one-piece plastic tub surround, granite floors, and faux ceramic tile wainscoting. The vanity cupboard helps make sure you don't have to leave anything out to clutter your countertop.



The living room is a large, open space with wide archways, hardwood floors and a large storage closet. The large dining room also has hardwood floors and another large closet.



Those same hardwood floors extend into the large bedroom..



Aldi is just up Cesar E Chavez, and Thrifty Drug is about the same distance in the opposite direction. Big Nick's Coney Island and The Chili Bowl are within a 10-minute walk, and downtown Pontiac..



Rent is $625 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



To schedule a showing or for more info please call 248-289-5871. You can also check our website for other available properties @ www.RoyalRoseProperties.com.



"All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification." Accepts Section 8.



