Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

821 Brandon Ave

821 Brandon Avenue · (248) 763-3651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

821 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
sauna
Spacious 1,600 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses.
Available 04/01/2020.

This upscale community offers a clubhouse with many amenities such as a FULL kitchenette, pool table, in ground heated pool and an awesome Sauna. There is also a Library and a FULL serious gym. (not just free weights here!) So cancel that membership and workout right at home. Fabulous location-close to Great Lakes Crossing shopping. Nature lovers will enjoy the wooded area around commons and the privacy that you typically cant find with the other condo communities.
Upper floor unit with private entry and attached garage. Featuring an open floor plan and a galley style kitchen. Pergo floor throughout. 2 full bathrooms and 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Wi-Fi thermostat and Wi-Fi door entrance Ring bell.

Check all 33 pictures !!!
New Furnace & A/C
New kitchen Kohler deep sink, new 1.25HP SS disposal, new 2-in-1 microwave.

Rent $ 1,650/month
Security Deposit: 1.5 months rent
Pet policy: 1 dog with $400 fee
Cleaning fee: $200 (Refundable)
Need proofs of employment & income, credit score
No lease application fee.
No credit review fee.

Available 04/01/2020.

Call, email or text Nicolas
(248) 763-3651

(RLNE3962401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Brandon Ave have any available units?
821 Brandon Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Brandon Ave have?
Some of 821 Brandon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Brandon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
821 Brandon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Brandon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 821 Brandon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pontiac.
Does 821 Brandon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 821 Brandon Ave does offer parking.
Does 821 Brandon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Brandon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Brandon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 821 Brandon Ave has a pool.
Does 821 Brandon Ave have accessible units?
No, 821 Brandon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Brandon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Brandon Ave has units with dishwashers.
