821 Brandon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage internet access sauna

Spacious 1,600 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses.

Available 04/01/2020.



This upscale community offers a clubhouse with many amenities such as a FULL kitchenette, pool table, in ground heated pool and an awesome Sauna. There is also a Library and a FULL serious gym. (not just free weights here!) So cancel that membership and workout right at home. Fabulous location-close to Great Lakes Crossing shopping. Nature lovers will enjoy the wooded area around commons and the privacy that you typically cant find with the other condo communities.

Upper floor unit with private entry and attached garage. Featuring an open floor plan and a galley style kitchen. Pergo floor throughout. 2 full bathrooms and 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Wi-Fi thermostat and Wi-Fi door entrance Ring bell.



Check all 33 pictures !!!

New Furnace & A/C

New kitchen Kohler deep sink, new 1.25HP SS disposal, new 2-in-1 microwave.



Rent $ 1,650/month

Security Deposit: 1.5 months rent

Pet policy: 1 dog with $400 fee

Cleaning fee: $200 (Refundable)

Need proofs of employment & income, credit score

No lease application fee.

No credit review fee.



Available 04/01/2020.



Call, email or text Nicolas

(248) 763-3651



(RLNE3962401)