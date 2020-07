49 Oakhill Street

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO THIS 3 BEDROOM RANCH JUST STEPS FROM DOWNTOWN PONTIAC! - WELCOME HOME TO THIS 3 BEDROOM RANCH JUST STEPS FROM DOWNTOWN PONTIAC! WALK RIGHT IN TO THE OVERSIZED LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING AND ENJOY THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM LIGHT FIXTURE, AND ISLAND WITH ROOM FOR A TABLE IN THE BREAKFAST NOOK! THREE LARGE BEDROOMS WITH NEW CARPET! UPDATES INCLUDE NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT, UPDATED ELECTRICAL AND PLUMBING INCLUDING A SUMP PUMP, NEW TOILET, AND NEW DOOR HANDLES THROUGHOUT. SPREAD OUT ON THE GIGANTIC LOT, JUST OVER A QUARTER OF AN ACRE, MAKING ROOM FOR LOADS OF OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES! IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO POH AND ST JOES, FINE DINING, SHOPPING, PARKS, MAJOR FREEWAYS, AND DOWNTOWN PONTIAC! SPRING AND FALL CLEAN UP AS WELL AS LAWN SERVICES THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER MONTHS! YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS ONE... SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



