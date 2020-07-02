All apartments in Pontiac
Find more places like 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pontiac, MI
/
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1238 UNIVERSITY Drive

1238 University Drive · (248) 864-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pontiac
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1238 University Drive, Pontiac, MI 48342

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1461 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immediate occupancy on this 2BR/2.5 bath condo for lease; Completely painted in neutral colors throughout. SS appliances. Both bedrooms have their own attached bath. Unfinished lower level is great for storage. Attached 1 car garage leads to laundry room. Easy access to M-59, M-24, and I-75; Just minutes from shopping, FCA HQ, restaurants, and Baker College. Rent includes water. Smoke free and pet free applicants only. 1st MO + 1.5 MO Security + $35 application fee + $275 non-refundable cleaning fee. Minimum 2 year lease. Licensed broker/agent is required to be physically present for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive have any available units?
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive have?
Some of 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive offers parking.
Does 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive have a pool?
No, 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1238 UNIVERSITY Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pontiac 1 BedroomsPontiac 2 Bedrooms
Pontiac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPontiac Apartments with Parking
Pontiac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI
Woodhaven, MIRochester, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIDavison, MIUtica, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity