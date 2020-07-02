1238 UNIVERSITY Drive

Amenities

Immediate occupancy on this 2BR/2.5 bath condo for lease; Completely painted in neutral colors throughout. SS appliances. Both bedrooms have their own attached bath. Unfinished lower level is great for storage. Attached 1 car garage leads to laundry room. Easy access to M-59, M-24, and I-75; Just minutes from shopping, FCA HQ, restaurants, and Baker College. Rent includes water. Smoke free and pet free applicants only. 1st MO + 1.5 MO Security + $35 application fee + $275 non-refundable cleaning fee. Minimum 2 year lease. Licensed broker/agent is required to be physically present for all showings.