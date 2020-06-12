/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
74 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MI
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45274 Denise Ct.
45274 Denise Court, Wayne County, MI
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45274 Denise
45274 Denise Drive, Wayne County, MI
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
46869 Mornington Rd
46869 Mornington Road, Wayne County, MI
Absolutely gorgeous home in prestigious Fairways at Pheasant Run subdivision. Granite throughout entire home, new Cherry hardwood floors in 2014, beautiful kitchen with island. Crown moldings throughout.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45133 OAK FOREST Drive
45133 Oak Forest Dr, Wayne County, MI
Completely renovated in 2015, this beautiful home on oversized lot backs to woods.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE Street
314 Lake Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1122 sqft
Cute, move in ready, walk to town, Downtown Northville Location. 2 car attached garage. Nice, updated kitchen. Sizable dining room and 1st floor bedroom. Spacious living room. Foyer room with wood like floors, used as study or reading room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
42989 Ryegate
42989 Ryegate Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
Call Hody List at 734-223-8179 for details. Great colonial home in Canton. Newer carpet and painted thought out. 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with partially finished basement. Large master bedroom. Open kitchen with eating space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
44445 BROADMOOR Boulevard
44445 Broadmoor Blvd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2524 sqft
AWESOME LEASE OPPORTUNITY WITH THIS GREAT CONDO IN VILLAS AT NORTHVILLE HILLS.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
16712 YELLOWSTONE Drive
16712 Yellowstone Dr, Wayne County, MI
THIS HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. TRANSFERIES WELCOME!!!MINIMUM OF 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!!! ELEGENT HOME IS BEING OFFERED FOR LEASE!!! BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH COURTYARD GARAGE.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
41532 GLADE Road
41532 Glade Rd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2065 sqft
TRILLIUM UNIT HAS 3 BEDS, 1ST FLOOR MASTER. SOARING CEILINGS AND MANY WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT..GAS FIREPLACE. FULL BASEMENT 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. 1.5 SD, $300 CLEAN FEE. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. SEE ATTACHED APP PROCEDURE.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1099 PADDINGTON Road
1099 Paddington Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1645 sqft
CHARMING CANTON COLONIAL, READY TO MOVE IN. NEW CARPETS, PAINT, GRANITE IN KITCHEN. HARD TO FIND CLEAN, GOOD SINGLE FAMILY HOMES, WITH LIVING AND DINING ROOM, GOOD SIZE KITCHEN OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM. 3 DECENT SIZE BEDROOMS.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
307 N CENTER Street
307 North Center Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1490 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE CHARMER! THIS MOVE-IN READY COLONIAL WAS COMPLETELY REBUILT IN 1995 AND IS WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND EVERYTHING HISTORIC DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE HAS TO OFFER.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9106 COUNTRYWOOD Drive
9106 Countrywood Drive, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2954 sqft
Don't wait to see this great 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on a low traffic cul-de-sac. Spacious open floor plan with lots of windows, colors neutral/light throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
46073 Bartlett
46073 Bartlett Drive, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1845 sqft
Sunflower Village on a quiet tree-lined street. Take advantage of the clubhouses, pools and tennis courts in the Subdivision. New Roof and Furnace(2009), Attic Fan, Heated Garage, Full-sized finished basement.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
43991 FREDERICKSBURG Street
43991 Fredericksburg Street, Wayne County, MI
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home; Finished basement (4th bedroom in basement, egress windows); neutral paint and carpet, newly installed carpet on main floor; 2.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.
1 of 15
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2264 Berwick Dr
2264 Berwick Drive, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY IN CANTON Available 06/01/20 June 1 lease start date/spacious home in quiet middle of sub location next to sub park/commons - just redone 2018!!!! Kitchen, baths,paint,flooring,windows-3 large br's,master has access door to bath-
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
152 N CORRINE Boulevard
152 North Corrine Boulevard, Wayne County, MI
Beautiful four Bedroom Colonial with Plymouth Canton Schools waiting for the perfect family! Featuring 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45010 DUNBARTON
45010 Dunbarton Drive, Novi, MI
LOVELY COLONIAL FOR LEASE. BACKS TO A COMMONS AREA WITH VERY PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
38234 HIXFORD PL
38234 Hixford Pl, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
SUPER RANCH MODEL,LARGE KITCHEN WITH DOORWALL TO A 40X230 FT LOT,HALF BATH IN THE MASTER BEDROOM,GOOD SIZE LIVING ROOM,ALMOST 1100 SQ FT,BASEMENT,DEAD END STREET,BACKS TO WOODS.ADAMA.
1 of 1
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
6162 HERBERT Street
6162 Herbert St, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
VERY NICE RANCH IN HART OF WESTLAND. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREA. MONTH AND HALF DEPOSIT. TENANT REQUIRES PROVE OF INCOME AND CREDIT REPORT.
1 of 23
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
46449 KILLARNEY Court
46449 Killarney Ct, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 46449 KILLARNEY Court in Wayne County. View photos, descriptions and more!
