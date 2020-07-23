/
allegan county
75 Apartments for rent in Allegan County, MI📍
Maplewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
1180 Matt Urban Drive, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$925
957 sqft
Modern family-friendly apartments in a quiet neighborhood. On-site facilities include garage, laundry and business center. Large closets, dishwasher and air conditioning available in rooms. Close to West Michigan Regional Airport and Matt Urban Sports Complex,
7175 Wildwood Drive
7175 Wildwood Drive, Allegan County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing Lake Michigan views from this newly renovated home. Kick back and relax while enjoying all 4 seasons from this open concept home with Lake Michigan as a backdrop. Must see setting and location.
Maplewood
199 E 34th Street
199 East 34th Street, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Hurry up and schedule your showing for this 2 bedroom condo, 1 bath condo for rent. This condo features onsite laundry, carport, new paint, a very nice deck, air conditioning, trash removal, and a convenient location. Call for a showing today!
Koehler Crossing
1100 North Main Street, Plainwell, MI
1 Bedroom
$605
550 sqft
Koehler Crossing is an elderly community located in Plainwell, Michigan that serves residents 62 and older or disabled of any age.
3603 Baseline Rd
3603 East Baseline Road, Allegan County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1796 sqft
Beautiful newer built home on all sports Duck Lake. Open floor concept on main level with great kitchen with granite countertops - open to dining area and living room which features a stone gas-log fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Allegan County
Spring Brook
1074 W 32nd St, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
962 sqft
Excellent location just three miles from downtown and in the Hamilton School District. Amenities include washers and dryers, garage parking, balcony or patio. Community features sparkling pool, sundeck, clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge.
Results within 5 miles of Allegan County
Cascade Apartments
13646 Cascade Dr, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$770
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1180 sqft
Our spacious apartments provide all the comforts that you could ask for. Here you can escape the pressures of the work and relax poolside in the summer! A perfect balance of home-styled comforts and lifestyle amenities.
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
River Club Apartments
1010 N Black River Dr, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,053
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1148 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature oak cabinetry, ample closet space and designer kitchen. Community is pet friendly with dog park and emergency maintenance. Great location for commuters just off of I-96.
Redwood Zeeland
8339 Roxburo Street, Zeeland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1350 sqft
Redwood Zeeland is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Beechwood
354 Howard Avenue
354 Howard Avenue, Beechwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Welcome to The East Wing at The Cottage, a fully furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath inlaws suite with great views of Lake Macatawa and Dunton Park. $1,350.00 Rent includes...
72340 Beacon Court
72340 Beacon Court, Van Buren County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Enjoy the perks of a like new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership.
8961 Owen Dr
8961 Owen Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - This single-family home is located at 8961 Owen Dr, Kalamazoo, MI. 8961 Owen Dr is in Kalamazoo, MI and in ZIP code 49009.
503 Chambers St
503 Chambers Street, South Haven, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming furnished cottage for rent in South Haven, MI Updated throughout, hardwoods, granite, and stainless appliances.
Midtown
324 Central Ave
324 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1940 sqft
This spacious four bedroom two bath brick home has a large kitchen with loads of storage. The private enclosed porch that makes a great mudroom entry. This home has wood floors throughout and tons of windows for natural light.
Midtown
330 Central Ave
330 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
This spacious four bedroom two bath brick home has a large kitchen with loads of storage. The private enclosed porch that makes a great mudroom entry. This home has wood floors throughout and tons of windows for natural light.
Beechwood
122 Burke Ave - 32
122 Burke Avenue, Beechwood, MI
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$935
915 sqft
**LISTING UPDATE. THIS CONDO IS BEING REMODELED CURRENTLY. PHOTOS COMING SOON** 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at Timberwood Condos of Holland.
734 Hiways Ave
734 Hiways Avenue, South Haven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Charming ranch for rent in South Haven. Home is updated throughout with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, and fireplace in family room.. 1 car garage, Short term to long term lease.
Results within 10 miles of Allegan County
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$643
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$861
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$801
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$976
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
1 Bedroom
$921
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
864 sqft
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,104
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,257
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
