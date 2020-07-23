/
van buren county
30 Apartments for rent in Van Buren County, MI📍
1 Unit Available
517 Washington Street
517 Washington Street, Lawton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Walk into this wonderfully maintained older home and see all of the charm it has to offer. Gorgeous hardwood floors, tall ceilings and beautiful built-ins. Living room with glass french doors that lead into the formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
59774 Glidden Street
59774 Glidden Street, Mattawan, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2060 sqft
Enjoy the perks of a brand new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership.
1 Unit Available
72340 Beacon Court
72340 Beacon Court, Van Buren County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Enjoy the perks of a like new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership.
1 Unit Available
503 Chambers St
503 Chambers Street, South Haven, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming furnished cottage for rent in South Haven, MI Updated throughout, hardwoods, granite, and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
734 Hiways Ave
734 Hiways Avenue, South Haven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Charming ranch for rent in South Haven. Home is updated throughout with hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, and fireplace in family room.. 1 car garage, Short term to long term lease.
1 Unit Available
85 N Crooked Lake Dr
85 North Crooked Lake Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1318 sqft
Currently Occupied - Available 8/1/20 - Move-in Ready with open Floor Plan - Formal Dining Area and a Great Room Which Looks out over Crooked Lake and walks out to the Deck.
1 Unit Available
7604 Red Arrow Hwy 28
7604 Red Arrow Highway, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$999
1056 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Property Id: 263475 This home has open concept living room kitchen with pantry, large master bedroom with master bath and double shower. Call today to set up self tour we are still open.
12 Units Available
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Countryside Apartments
7086 West Kl Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
Studio
$650
17 Units Available
Arcadia
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
4 Units Available
Country Club Park Apartments
320 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$855
950 sqft
There’s something about living in a community where life is just easier.
8 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
7175 Wildwood Drive
7175 Wildwood Drive, Allegan County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Amazing Lake Michigan views from this newly renovated home. Kick back and relax while enjoying all 4 seasons from this open concept home with Lake Michigan as a backdrop. Must see setting and location.
1 Unit Available
15951 Dutch Settlement Street
15951 Dutch Settlement Rd, Cass County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Three bedroom, 2 bath move-in-ready home. One bedroom on main floor and two upstairs. Bonus room off back of house. Large fenced yard. Two car detached garage. Marcellus Schools. Pet considered. Available immediately.
1 Unit Available
Westwood
4209 Kingsbrook Drive
4209 Kingsbrook Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Currently occupied, available 8-1-20.
1 Unit Available
10139 Lucas Road
10139 Lucas Road, St. Joseph County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
Date Available 9/15/20 - Previous applications pending - Waiting list currently open.Cap Cod on Long Lake, Three Rivers. One bedroom, one full bath plus loft with half bath. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room on main floor.
1 Unit Available
104 Courtland Street
104 Courtland Street, Dowagiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this cute and clean 1 bedroom upstairs apartment on Courtland st in Dowagiac! This unit features new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new paint and new carpet. There are window a/c units but owner does not guarantee repair or replacement.
1 Unit Available
Knollwood
4303 West Michigan Avenue
4303 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Available 08/24/20 Available Aug 2020 - 5 bed, 1.
1 Unit Available
3271 Clubhouse Ct
3271 Clubhouse Ct, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1344 sqft
Gorgeous New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316232 Awesome Single-Family Home! Stimulus Deal on now.
1 Unit Available
3878 E Wembley Ln
3878 E Wembley Ln, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,139
1568 sqft
New 4 Bedroom Dream Home. Stimulus Deal on Now. - Property Id: 316222 Gorgeous, energy-efficient home with open floor plan. Stimulus Deal on now with low money down $2999.
1 Unit Available
6150 N Suffield Ct
6150 N Suffield Ct, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,117
1456 sqft
Amazing Floor Plan ~ New 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home - Property Id: 316241 Award-winning floor plan, full of must-haves. Stimulus Deal on now.
1 Unit Available
3775 Wembley Ln
3775 W Wembley Ln, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1456 sqft
Beautiful New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316327 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.
1 Unit Available
8961 Owen Dr
8961 Owen Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - This single-family home is located at 8961 Owen Dr, Kalamazoo, MI. 8961 Owen Dr is in Kalamazoo, MI and in ZIP code 49009.
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
3653 Whicker Pointe
3653 Whicker Pointe, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3718 sqft
3653 Whicker Pointe Available 08/24/20 Unique Executive Condo in Walden Woods - Kalamazoo Schools~ This sleek and modern condo is truly one of a kind! The spectacular kitchen and open living area are highlighted by a 12 foot stainless Island, sleek
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Van Buren County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Hope College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Mishawaka, South Bend, and Battle Creek have apartments for rent.
