Build to suit! Newly renovated 600 sq. ft. Showroom ON DIXIE HIGHWAY. With additional warehouse space available, up to 3,500 Sq. Ft.! Access to common areas and meeting area. Free Utilities. (Electric & Gas are included in rent, Valued around $200 a month) Free Internet and Wifi access (Valued around $100 a month) Free Outdoor Maintenance and No Garbage Fees. (Valued around $350 a month) Common Areas maintained and cleaned.

Renovations are still underway! Use this opportunity to make the space your own!

Store Frontage 80 feet off DIXIE HIGHWAY in CLARKSTON! Don't let this chance slip! It wont last long!