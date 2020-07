Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

GREAT STORAGE OPPORTUNITY. 7700 SQUARE FEET OF WAREHOUSE SPACE WITH A 14' OVERHEAD DOOR. LEASE INCLUDES ALL OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE. FENCED LOT. UNIT B. ADDITIONAL 10,000 SQ. FT. AVAILABLE . THE SPACE CAN BE SPLIT FROM 3500 SQ. FT. TO ALMOST 18,000 SQ. FT. PRICES START AT $2.50 PER SQ. FT. PROPERTY WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020.