5530 PUTNAM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SPECTACULAR WEST BLOOMFIELD LAKEFRONT HOME. LOCATED ON WALNUT LAKE BOAT DOCK FACILITIES & BEACH. BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS. FANTASTIC VIEWS FROM THE MANY WALLS OF WINDOWS FROM THE MASTER SUITE, KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, GREAT ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM. BEAUTIFUL NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS. WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE ADDS 1000 SQ FT GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING.THIS LOWER LEVEL SPACE IS ALMOST ALL ABOVE GROUND AND IS INCLUDED IN THE TOTAL ABOVE GROUND LIVING SPACE AS ARE OTHER HOMES ON PUTNAM. Roof 3 years old, Interior and exterior painting, garage door carpets, porch and steps are all new in past year