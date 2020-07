4047 W MAPLE RD APT B202

Amenities

GORGEOUS UPDATED IN 2019 YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED. BLOOMFIELD TWP., 2 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS CONDO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO EQUINOX FITNESS CLUB & SHOPPING. SPACIOUS LIVING & DINING ROOM. SECOND FLOOR END UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/BEAUTIFUL TOP QUALITY VINYL STYLE HARDWOOD FLOORS,FRESHLY PAINTED,RECESSED LIGHTS T/O, MASTER BEDROOM W/ WALK-IN CLOSET & NEW PRIVATE FULL BATH, AWESOME NEW KITCHEN W/ALL NEW S.S. APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, MARBLE FLOORING, SKYLIGHT. WALLSIDE WINDOWS & DOOR WALL W/ BALCONY WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE POOL. IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER. NEW CARPORT, ALL GAS,WATER, HEAT, A/C , LANDSCAPE & SNOW REMOVAL INCLUDED IN MONTHLY ASSOCIATION FEE SO IT NOT THAT MUCH. AWARD WINING BLOOMFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE, LEASE DOCUMENTS & APPLICATION ON-LINE. $100.00 NON REFUND ABLE PREP/APPLICATION FEE ONCE APPLICATION IS APPROVED UPON MOVE IN, CURRENT CREDIT REPORT W/ALL 3 SCORES, COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE, PROOF OF INCOME, EMPLOYMENT, NO PETS & NON SMOKERS.