All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 3467 SUTTON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
3467 SUTTON PLACE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

3467 SUTTON PLACE

3467 Sutton Place · (248) 590-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI 48301
Bloomfield Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Exceptional Executive rental. Fully renovated in 2019, this classic contemporary ranch masterfully blends architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials with an awe inspiring result. The sprawling one floor ranch living and open floor plan are designed to perfection, allowing each space its own privacy, yet still providing an abundance of comfort, function and form perfect for everyday comfort and the best of entertaining. The Full Walk Out LL acts as a home within a home, equipped w/a 5th bedroom, full bath, rec area, family room, kitchenette, luandry and covered outdoor patio. All nestled on a Private tree lined lot, with floating glass deck, additional patio and scenic fire pit, this home is a show stopper. INCLUDED Exterior Maintenance and Weekly housekeeping. Furnished Option Available. $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. $500 non-refundable pet fee. Short term lease negotiable. Agent/owner. Also available for Sale, MLS # 2200026823

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3467 SUTTON PLACE have any available units?
3467 SUTTON PLACE has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3467 SUTTON PLACE have?
Some of 3467 SUTTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3467 SUTTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3467 SUTTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3467 SUTTON PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3467 SUTTON PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3467 SUTTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3467 SUTTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 3467 SUTTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3467 SUTTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3467 SUTTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 3467 SUTTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3467 SUTTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3467 SUTTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3467 SUTTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3467 SUTTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3467 SUTTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3467 SUTTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3467 SUTTON PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr
South Lyon, MI 48178
Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road
Village of Clarkston, MI 48346
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr
Troy, MI 48083
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48335
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity