3467 SUTTON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Exceptional Executive rental. Fully renovated in 2019, this classic contemporary ranch masterfully blends architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials with an awe inspiring result. The sprawling one floor ranch living and open floor plan are designed to perfection, allowing each space its own privacy, yet still providing an abundance of comfort, function and form perfect for everyday comfort and the best of entertaining. The Full Walk Out LL acts as a home within a home, equipped w/a 5th bedroom, full bath, rec area, family room, kitchenette, luandry and covered outdoor patio. All nestled on a Private tree lined lot, with floating glass deck, additional patio and scenic fire pit, this home is a show stopper. INCLUDED Exterior Maintenance and Weekly housekeeping. Furnished Option Available. $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. $500 non-refundable pet fee. Short term lease negotiable. Agent/owner. Also available for Sale, MLS # 2200026823