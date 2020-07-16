2416 Findley Circle

Amenities

Live in a Luxury subdivision (Pulte Homes Parkview Community at Lake Orion). Breathtaking executive home for lease. 5 Bed, 3 Full Bath, WALKOUT basement with private backyard facing the pond with a beautiful deck. 1 bedroom on the first level and 4 on the second level along with a loft for entertainment. Open-concept eating, living, gathering room with modernized, elegant fixtures, features, and views. The kitchen is an entertainer or chefs' dream with stainless appliances and an abundance of counter space. Spacious master bedroom with en-suite spacious walk-in closet. Extra living, seating area upstairs in the form of a loft, main floor laundry, 2 car garage, bonus workstation, and additional main floor study. Ready with mobile operated Sprinkler Systems and ADT security systems. 10 minutes driving distance from Chrysler CTC Building, Takata office, Volkswagen, & Great Lake Mall. Tenant pays for all the utilities. Pets OK with approval. 3Xmonthly rent in verifiable income must.