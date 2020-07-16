All apartments in Oakland County

Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

2416 Findley Circle

2416 Findley Circle · (586) 799-4700
Location

2416 Findley Circle, Oakland County, MI 48360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2722 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Live in a Luxury subdivision (Pulte Homes Parkview Community at Lake Orion). Breathtaking executive home for lease. 5 Bed, 3 Full Bath, WALKOUT basement with private backyard facing the pond with a beautiful deck. 1 bedroom on the first level and 4 on the second level along with a loft for entertainment. Open-concept eating, living, gathering room with modernized, elegant fixtures, features, and views. The kitchen is an entertainer or chefs' dream with stainless appliances and an abundance of counter space. Spacious master bedroom with en-suite spacious walk-in closet. Extra living, seating area upstairs in the form of a loft, main floor laundry, 2 car garage, bonus workstation, and additional main floor study. Ready with mobile operated Sprinkler Systems and ADT security systems. 10 minutes driving distance from Chrysler CTC Building, Takata office, Volkswagen, & Great Lake Mall. Tenant pays for all the utilities. Pets OK with approval. 3Xmonthly rent in verifiable income must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Findley Circle have any available units?
2416 Findley Circle has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2416 Findley Circle have?
Some of 2416 Findley Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Findley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Findley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Findley Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 Findley Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2416 Findley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Findley Circle offers parking.
Does 2416 Findley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Findley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Findley Circle have a pool?
No, 2416 Findley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Findley Circle have accessible units?
No, 2416 Findley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Findley Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Findley Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Findley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Findley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
