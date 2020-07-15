All apartments in Oakland County
Oakland County, MI
1660 S Ortonville Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:48 PM

1660 S Ortonville Road

1660 South Ortonville Road · (310) 667-1838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1660 South Ortonville Road, Oakland County, MI 48462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 3240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
parking
yoga
Great opportunity to own commercial property in north Oakland County. This 1.37 acres of property is nearly 200x300 square 59,678 sq ft of land. Located W side of M-15 (S Ortonville Rd) with over 20,000 per day traffic count for your business opportunity and free advertising. The building is in a great condition, good septic with plenty of parking for your customers, over 30 parking spaces. Seller is offering a 5-year septic warranty on the property. The building has two addresses and two entrances - one side of the building has 1,320 sq ft and the other side has 1,920 sq ft for a total of 3,240 sq ft., 2 furnaces, 2 central air units, 2 main entrances off of the front, plenty of room to subdivide space for offices, private rooms, and plenty of storage. It was being used as gym and yoga studio so it could be easily converted to a retail, weight watchers, health services, fitness franchise, coffee house/bakery and so much more. It is zoned C-2 (general business) which includes C-1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 S Ortonville Road have any available units?
1660 S Ortonville Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1660 S Ortonville Road have?
Some of 1660 S Ortonville Road's amenities include parking, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 S Ortonville Road currently offering any rent specials?
1660 S Ortonville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 S Ortonville Road pet-friendly?
No, 1660 S Ortonville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 1660 S Ortonville Road offer parking?
Yes, 1660 S Ortonville Road offers parking.
Does 1660 S Ortonville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 S Ortonville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 S Ortonville Road have a pool?
No, 1660 S Ortonville Road does not have a pool.
Does 1660 S Ortonville Road have accessible units?
No, 1660 S Ortonville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 S Ortonville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 S Ortonville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 S Ortonville Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1660 S Ortonville Road has units with air conditioning.
