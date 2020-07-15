1660 S Ortonville Road

Amenities

Great opportunity to own commercial property in north Oakland County. This 1.37 acres of property is nearly 200x300 square 59,678 sq ft of land. Located W side of M-15 (S Ortonville Rd) with over 20,000 per day traffic count for your business opportunity and free advertising. The building is in a great condition, good septic with plenty of parking for your customers, over 30 parking spaces. Seller is offering a 5-year septic warranty on the property. The building has two addresses and two entrances - one side of the building has 1,320 sq ft and the other side has 1,920 sq ft for a total of 3,240 sq ft., 2 furnaces, 2 central air units, 2 main entrances off of the front, plenty of room to subdivide space for offices, private rooms, and plenty of storage. It was being used as gym and yoga studio so it could be easily converted to a retail, weight watchers, health services, fitness franchise, coffee house/bakery and so much more. It is zoned C-2 (general business) which includes C-1.