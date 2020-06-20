Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809



Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only. An updated video to come soon!



Newly renovated:

Bathrooms

Flooring--Luxury wood style plank flooring

Kitchen

New Furnace and A/C

Newer Windows

Newer appliances



Farmington Hills (Oakland County! One of the best counties in Michigan!) school district.



Security Deposit: $1200 + Last Month's rent

Application Fee $30



Located 1/2 mile from freeway...I-696

Nearby cities include: Novi, Farmington, Northville, Southfield, Birmingham, Livonia...



Amenities included:

*Water (no water bill)

*Low energy costs!

*Swimming pool

*Tennis court

*Single designated/reserved car port

*Extra Capacity Washer and Dryer IN UNIT!!

*Central A/C

*Trash

*Snow removal

*Landscaping



Ground level, single-story unit. This unit has 2 FULL baths, Lots of storage space, and Large master suite with HUGE walk-in closet!!



Room Dimensions:

Master Suite: 15'x11'

Bedroom 2: 11'X10'

Living Room: 20'x12'

Dining Room: 10'x9'

Kitchen: 9'x8'

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272809

Property Id 272809



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5794368)