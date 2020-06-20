Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809
Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only. An updated video to come soon!
Newly renovated:
Bathrooms
Flooring--Luxury wood style plank flooring
Kitchen
New Furnace and A/C
Newer Windows
Newer appliances
Farmington Hills (Oakland County! One of the best counties in Michigan!) school district.
Security Deposit: $1200 + Last Month's rent
Application Fee $30
Located 1/2 mile from freeway...I-696
Nearby cities include: Novi, Farmington, Northville, Southfield, Birmingham, Livonia...
Amenities included:
*Water (no water bill)
*Low energy costs!
*Swimming pool
*Tennis court
*Single designated/reserved car port
*Extra Capacity Washer and Dryer IN UNIT!!
*Central A/C
*Trash
*Snow removal
*Landscaping
Ground level, single-story unit. This unit has 2 FULL baths, Lots of storage space, and Large master suite with HUGE walk-in closet!!
Room Dimensions:
Master Suite: 15'x11'
Bedroom 2: 11'X10'
Living Room: 20'x12'
Dining Room: 10'x9'
Kitchen: 9'x8'
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272809
Property Id 272809
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5794368)