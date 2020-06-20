All apartments in Novi
12 Mile
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

12 Mile

12 8 Mile Road · (248) 599-7474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 8 Mile Road, Novi, MI 48167

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809

Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only. An updated video to come soon!

Newly renovated:
Bathrooms
Flooring--Luxury wood style plank flooring
Kitchen
New Furnace and A/C
Newer Windows
Newer appliances

Farmington Hills (Oakland County! One of the best counties in Michigan!) school district.

Security Deposit: $1200 + Last Month's rent
Application Fee $30

Located 1/2 mile from freeway...I-696
Nearby cities include: Novi, Farmington, Northville, Southfield, Birmingham, Livonia...

Amenities included:
*Water (no water bill)
*Low energy costs!
*Swimming pool
*Tennis court
*Single designated/reserved car port
*Extra Capacity Washer and Dryer IN UNIT!!
*Central A/C
*Trash
*Snow removal
*Landscaping

Ground level, single-story unit. This unit has 2 FULL baths, Lots of storage space, and Large master suite with HUGE walk-in closet!!

Room Dimensions:
Master Suite: 15'x11'
Bedroom 2: 11'X10'
Living Room: 20'x12'
Dining Room: 10'x9'
Kitchen: 9'x8'
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272809
Property Id 272809

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Mile have any available units?
12 Mile has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Mile have?
Some of 12 Mile's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Mile currently offering any rent specials?
12 Mile isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Mile pet-friendly?
No, 12 Mile is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novi.
Does 12 Mile offer parking?
Yes, 12 Mile does offer parking.
Does 12 Mile have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Mile offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Mile have a pool?
Yes, 12 Mile has a pool.
Does 12 Mile have accessible units?
No, 12 Mile does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Mile have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Mile has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Mile have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Mile has units with air conditioning.
