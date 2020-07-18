840 E Rowland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils microwave

SHOWING SATURDAY JULY 11TH, 12-3 APPOINTMENT ONLY

PLEASE CALL TO SET YOUR APPOINTMENT



3 bedroom home w/ 1 bath home on SLAB. No Basement .

Large storage Shed

Fenced Yard

Central Air



$1150.00 Rent

1.5 month security deposit ($1,725.00)

$250 non-refundable cleaning fee.

NON SMOKING HOME

Small Pet OK with approval from owner ($50/MO)



Easy on/off to I696 TO I75



Home has garbage disposal, microwave, stove and refrigerator, washer and dryer, there for use, but not maintained by owner.



$50 non-refundable application fee for EACH Applicant.

All persons over 18 living in home must be on lease.



Approval takes 1-2 business days.

1-3 YR LEASE AVAILABLE



