Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

840 E Rowland Ave

840 East Rowland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

840 East Rowland Avenue, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHOWING SATURDAY JULY 11TH, 12-3 APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL TO SET YOUR APPOINTMENT

3 bedroom home w/ 1 bath home on SLAB. No Basement .
Large storage Shed
Fenced Yard
Central Air

$1150.00 Rent
1.5 month security deposit ($1,725.00)
$250 non-refundable cleaning fee.
NON SMOKING HOME
Small Pet OK with approval from owner ($50/MO)

Easy on/off to I696 TO I75

Home has garbage disposal, microwave, stove and refrigerator, washer and dryer, there for use, but not maintained by owner.

$50 non-refundable application fee for EACH Applicant.
All persons over 18 living in home must be on lease.

Approval takes 1-2 business days.
1-3 YR LEASE AVAILABLE

Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.
$250 non refundable cleaning fee applies to all properties.
Small Pet OK with approval from Owner and additional rent $50/mo.

(RLNE2623240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 E Rowland Ave have any available units?
840 E Rowland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison Heights, MI.
What amenities does 840 E Rowland Ave have?
Some of 840 E Rowland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 E Rowland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
840 E Rowland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 E Rowland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 E Rowland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 840 E Rowland Ave offer parking?
No, 840 E Rowland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 840 E Rowland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 E Rowland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 E Rowland Ave have a pool?
No, 840 E Rowland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 840 E Rowland Ave have accessible units?
No, 840 E Rowland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 840 E Rowland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 E Rowland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 E Rowland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 840 E Rowland Ave has units with air conditioning.
