Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED MADISON HEIGHTS BRICK RANCH. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER WHITE DISHWASHER, GAS RANGE AND FRIDGE. NEWER WINDOWS, FLOORING AND RECESSED LIGHTING. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE IN EACH BEDROOM. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED IN LARGE UTILITY STORAGE ROOM. ADDITIONAL STORAGE AND PARKING IN THE OVER SIZED 2.5 CAR GARAGE WITH ELECTRIC OPENER AND REMOTES. PRIVATE FULLY FENCED YARD. NO BASEMENT. VERY EASY ACCESS TO I-696 AND I-75. JUST 2 MILES FROM DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK AT A FRACTION OF THE PRICE! FIRST MONTH'S RENT + $2100 SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING. ONE YEAR MINIMUM TERM (WITH MULTI-YEAR LEASE PREFERRED). PETS NEGOTIABLE.