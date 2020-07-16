All apartments in Macomb County
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows

35700 Moravian Drive · (248) 881-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI 48035

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom

Unit Furnished/Turnkey Suite · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.com.

MotorCityRelocation.com offers a variety of furnished corporate housing options in Downtown and Greater Detroit. These apartments are fully furnished and include all the details, leading to our Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM) tag-line. MotorCityRelocation.com, offers an affordable and unique alternative to hotels at properties you won't find offered through large corporate housing providers. We are "Your Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM).

From the property website:
Available features include lushly landscaped grounds, fully equipped fitness center, tennis court, heated swimming pool, dog-friendly, cat-friendly, picnic area, 24-hour premier maintenance guarantee.
HDTV and WiFi included.

More options at MotorCityRelocation.com - We are a local, boots on the ground, corporate housing company.

30-day minimum.
Book online at https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/
Easy remote lease and online payment process.
All utilities included - one payment covers everything.

Found the right one? Head over to our website to place a reservation deposit!
https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/

For detailed unit-specific information, check out our Rentlinx page here:
http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/35700-Moravian-Dr-Clinton-Township-MI-48035

(RLNE5159415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

