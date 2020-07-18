All apartments in Macomb County
Find more places like 8084 RUSSELL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macomb County, MI
/
8084 RUSSELL Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

8084 RUSSELL Street

8084 Russell Street · (248) 469-5268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8084 Russell Street, Macomb County, MI 48317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this Turn Key home located in Shelby Township; walking distance to downtown Utica, shopping areas, restaurants, city parks, and award winning Utica Community Schools. This cozy home has been recently remodeled with a newer roof, driveway, windows, floors, doors, kitchen, bath, furnace, A/C, water heater, light fixtures, electrical and much more. Appliances such as washer, drier, fridge, stove, and dishwasher are included plugged in and ready to use. Please call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8084 RUSSELL Street have any available units?
8084 RUSSELL Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8084 RUSSELL Street have?
Some of 8084 RUSSELL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8084 RUSSELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
8084 RUSSELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8084 RUSSELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 8084 RUSSELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 8084 RUSSELL Street offer parking?
Yes, 8084 RUSSELL Street offers parking.
Does 8084 RUSSELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8084 RUSSELL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8084 RUSSELL Street have a pool?
No, 8084 RUSSELL Street does not have a pool.
Does 8084 RUSSELL Street have accessible units?
No, 8084 RUSSELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8084 RUSSELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8084 RUSSELL Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8084 RUSSELL Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8084 RUSSELL Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8084 RUSSELL Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr
Clinton, MI 48038
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St
Shelby, MI 48317
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road
Harrison, MI 48045
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr
Warren, MI 48093
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Georgetown Apartments
28123 23 Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48051
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir
Clinton, MI 48038
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct
Harrison, MI 48045

Similar Pages

Macomb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MICenter Line, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIHazel Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIMount Clemens, MI
Eastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIHarper Woods, MIFerndale, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIClawson, MIOak Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIBerkley, MIBirmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity