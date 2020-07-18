8084 RUSSELL Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this Turn Key home located in Shelby Township; walking distance to downtown Utica, shopping areas, restaurants, city parks, and award winning Utica Community Schools. This cozy home has been recently remodeled with a newer roof, driveway, windows, floors, doors, kitchen, bath, furnace, A/C, water heater, light fixtures, electrical and much more. Appliances such as washer, drier, fridge, stove, and dishwasher are included plugged in and ready to use. Please call today to schedule your showing!