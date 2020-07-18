7320 Forest Knoll Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator fireplace

HOME FOR LEASE. Stunning model show condition 1 1/2 story home featuring over 5,000 sq. ft. of finely appointed living space on a acre-plus very private cul-de-sac lot, elevator servicing all 3 levels, all high end finishes throughout, all bedrooms have private bathrooms, 8' solid core doors, custom trim, awesome floor plan with large hearth room adjoining kitchen & breakfast nook, gourmet kitchen w/built-in appliances, finished lower level featuring wet bar, 5th bedroom and 5th bathroom; Exterior of home includes extensive professional landscaping with huge brick paver patios & walkways. Home is in excellent condition and is also being offered for sale.