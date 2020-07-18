All apartments in Macomb County
Find more places like 7320 Forest Knoll Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macomb County, MI
/
7320 Forest Knoll Court
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

7320 Forest Knoll Court

7320 Forest Knoll Ct · (586) 200-1972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7320 Forest Knoll Ct, Macomb County, MI 48095

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
HOME FOR LEASE. Stunning model show condition 1 1/2 story home featuring over 5,000 sq. ft. of finely appointed living space on a acre-plus very private cul-de-sac lot, elevator servicing all 3 levels, all high end finishes throughout, all bedrooms have private bathrooms, 8' solid core doors, custom trim, awesome floor plan with large hearth room adjoining kitchen & breakfast nook, gourmet kitchen w/built-in appliances, finished lower level featuring wet bar, 5th bedroom and 5th bathroom; Exterior of home includes extensive professional landscaping with huge brick paver patios & walkways. Home is in excellent condition and is also being offered for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Forest Knoll Court have any available units?
7320 Forest Knoll Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7320 Forest Knoll Court have?
Some of 7320 Forest Knoll Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Forest Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Forest Knoll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Forest Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 7320 Forest Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 7320 Forest Knoll Court offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Forest Knoll Court offers parking.
Does 7320 Forest Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7320 Forest Knoll Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Forest Knoll Court have a pool?
No, 7320 Forest Knoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Forest Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 7320 Forest Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Forest Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7320 Forest Knoll Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 Forest Knoll Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7320 Forest Knoll Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7320 Forest Knoll Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St
Shelby, MI 48317
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl
Clinton, MI 48038
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue
Macomb County, MI 48042
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr
Warren, MI 48093
Georgetown Apartments
28123 23 Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48051
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr
Clinton, MI 48035
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St
Washington, MI 48094

Similar Pages

Macomb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MICenter Line, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIHazel Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIMount Clemens, MI
Eastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIHarper Woods, MIFerndale, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIClawson, MIOak Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIBerkley, MIBirmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity