Macomb County, MI
66459 VAN DYKE Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

66459 VAN DYKE Road

66459 Van Dyke Road · (313) 806-1303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

66459 Van Dyke Road, Macomb County, MI 48095

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Build-To-Suit LEASE of Commercial Retail on Prime Frontage. Be one of 2 Outlots on 579' of Van Dyke Road Frontage being built as part of a 40.25 +/- Acre Residential/Commercial Development Site. Each of the two commercial pieces will have approx 2 acres of land. New utilities already at site. Excellent opportunity for service related commercial frontage. Steady growth in this developing area located between downtown Washington and Romeo. Master Plan Zoned High Suburban Residential & Local Commercial. Great municipality to work with that values property development of its family orientated community. The growing demographics have attracted such recent retailers as: GMC, Cadillac, McDonald's, Chase Bank, Tractor Supply, Arbys, Bank of America, Rite Aid, Taco Bell, Fifth Third Bank, SubWay, Jimmy Johns, Wendys, Sherwin Williams and many more. This offering if for 2 acres of commercial frontage. Owners willing to lease, sell outright, as well as participate in a short term JV partnership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66459 VAN DYKE Road have any available units?
66459 VAN DYKE Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 66459 VAN DYKE Road currently offering any rent specials?
66459 VAN DYKE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66459 VAN DYKE Road pet-friendly?
No, 66459 VAN DYKE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 66459 VAN DYKE Road offer parking?
No, 66459 VAN DYKE Road does not offer parking.
Does 66459 VAN DYKE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66459 VAN DYKE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66459 VAN DYKE Road have a pool?
No, 66459 VAN DYKE Road does not have a pool.
Does 66459 VAN DYKE Road have accessible units?
No, 66459 VAN DYKE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 66459 VAN DYKE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 66459 VAN DYKE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66459 VAN DYKE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 66459 VAN DYKE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
