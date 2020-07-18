66459 VAN DYKE Road

Amenities

Build-To-Suit LEASE of Commercial Retail on Prime Frontage. Be one of 2 Outlots on 579' of Van Dyke Road Frontage being built as part of a 40.25 +/- Acre Residential/Commercial Development Site. Each of the two commercial pieces will have approx 2 acres of land. New utilities already at site. Excellent opportunity for service related commercial frontage. Steady growth in this developing area located between downtown Washington and Romeo. Master Plan Zoned High Suburban Residential & Local Commercial. Great municipality to work with that values property development of its family orientated community. The growing demographics have attracted such recent retailers as: GMC, Cadillac, McDonald's, Chase Bank, Tractor Supply, Arbys, Bank of America, Rite Aid, Taco Bell, Fifth Third Bank, SubWay, Jimmy Johns, Wendys, Sherwin Williams and many more. This offering if for 2 acres of commercial frontage. Owners willing to lease, sell outright, as well as participate in a short term JV partnership.