56391 Newport

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove. Your private covered entrance leads you into a living area with an open floor plan concept that’s stylish in design, eloquent and quality construction throughout. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious 2-car attached garage offers extra storage and private secured entry in living area.

This 2nd floor ranch-styled unit offers 2-bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious kitchen with eating space, living room with door to exterior balcony.

Walking distance to Stoney Creek Metro Park and Macomb Orchard Trail. Minutes to popular restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 18-months lease & minimum 650+ FICO scores, 3X monthly income required. Small pet negotiable with $50 month fee. Please complete online registration and survey for your private showing.



(RLNE5451086)