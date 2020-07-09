All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

56391 Newport

56391 Newport Dr · (586) 419-9900
Location

56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI 48316

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56391 Newport · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove. Your private covered entrance leads you into a living area with an open floor plan concept that’s stylish in design, eloquent and quality construction throughout. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious 2-car attached garage offers extra storage and private secured entry in living area.
This 2nd floor ranch-styled unit offers 2-bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious kitchen with eating space, living room with door to exterior balcony.
Walking distance to Stoney Creek Metro Park and Macomb Orchard Trail. Minutes to popular restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 18-months lease & minimum 650+ FICO scores, 3X monthly income required. Small pet negotiable with $50 month fee. Please complete online registration and survey for your private showing.

(RLNE5451086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56391 Newport have any available units?
56391 Newport has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56391 Newport have?
Some of 56391 Newport's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56391 Newport currently offering any rent specials?
56391 Newport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56391 Newport pet-friendly?
Yes, 56391 Newport is pet friendly.
Does 56391 Newport offer parking?
Yes, 56391 Newport offers parking.
Does 56391 Newport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56391 Newport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56391 Newport have a pool?
No, 56391 Newport does not have a pool.
Does 56391 Newport have accessible units?
No, 56391 Newport does not have accessible units.
Does 56391 Newport have units with dishwashers?
No, 56391 Newport does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56391 Newport have units with air conditioning?
No, 56391 Newport does not have units with air conditioning.
