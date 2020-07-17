All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

56157 Troon

56157 Troon North · (586) 883-2826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

56157 Troon North, Macomb County, MI 48316

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome home to this updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. Enter the home into the spacious and open floor plan. The living room features soaring ceilings, recessed lighting, tons of natural light and access to the patio. The dining area is located right off of the spacious kitchen that features, plenty of cabinets and countertop space for storage. The master bedroom is commodious and features a cozy fireplace and double closets. The second bedroom is substantial with sliding glass door access outside and a large closet for storage. This condo is located close to local schools, parks, shopping, dining and major roads. There is a 50$ application fee along with a background/credit check. Security deposit consists of 1 and 1/2 months rent and a $25/month pet fee (can be more than 1 pet) with a $250 processing/cleaning fee upon acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56157 Troon have any available units?
56157 Troon has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56157 Troon have?
Some of 56157 Troon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56157 Troon currently offering any rent specials?
56157 Troon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56157 Troon pet-friendly?
Yes, 56157 Troon is pet friendly.
Does 56157 Troon offer parking?
Yes, 56157 Troon offers parking.
Does 56157 Troon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56157 Troon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56157 Troon have a pool?
No, 56157 Troon does not have a pool.
Does 56157 Troon have accessible units?
No, 56157 Troon does not have accessible units.
Does 56157 Troon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56157 Troon has units with dishwashers.
Does 56157 Troon have units with air conditioning?
No, 56157 Troon does not have units with air conditioning.
