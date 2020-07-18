53203 PINERIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome Home to this very clean, well maintained, end unit, ranch condo in desirable Whispering Pines. The condo features 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms with Kitchen open to the Dining room and Great room. Huge Master Suite with 2 closets and full Master Bathroom with walk-in shower. Other Bedroom is a great size and features large picture window and plenty of closet space. Great Room has cozy corner fireplace, cathedral ceiling with skylights and ceiling fan. First floor Laundry room with plenty of storage with Washer & Dryer included. From your Great Room walk out the sliding glass door to the large back deck overlooking the private beautiful & serene landscape. Large Basement with plenty of shelving and storage space. All appliances included. This charming condo is a MUST SEE! Please no pets.