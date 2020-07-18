All apartments in Macomb County
Find more places like 53203 PINERIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macomb County, MI
/
53203 PINERIDGE Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

53203 PINERIDGE Drive

53203 Pineridge Drive · (248) 408-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

53203 Pineridge Drive, Macomb County, MI 48051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome Home to this very clean, well maintained, end unit, ranch condo in desirable Whispering Pines. The condo features 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms with Kitchen open to the Dining room and Great room. Huge Master Suite with 2 closets and full Master Bathroom with walk-in shower. Other Bedroom is a great size and features large picture window and plenty of closet space. Great Room has cozy corner fireplace, cathedral ceiling with skylights and ceiling fan. First floor Laundry room with plenty of storage with Washer & Dryer included. From your Great Room walk out the sliding glass door to the large back deck overlooking the private beautiful & serene landscape. Large Basement with plenty of shelving and storage space. All appliances included. This charming condo is a MUST SEE! Please no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53203 PINERIDGE Drive have any available units?
53203 PINERIDGE Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53203 PINERIDGE Drive have?
Some of 53203 PINERIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53203 PINERIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
53203 PINERIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53203 PINERIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 53203 PINERIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 53203 PINERIDGE Drive offer parking?
No, 53203 PINERIDGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 53203 PINERIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53203 PINERIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53203 PINERIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 53203 PINERIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 53203 PINERIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 53203 PINERIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 53203 PINERIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53203 PINERIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 53203 PINERIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 53203 PINERIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 53203 PINERIDGE Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St
Rochester, MI 48094
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road
Harrison, MI 48045
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive
Detroit, MI 48315
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr
Clinton, MI 48035
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir
Clinton, MI 48038
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Similar Pages

Macomb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MICenter Line, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIHazel Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIMount Clemens, MI
Eastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIHarper Woods, MIFerndale, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIClawson, MIOak Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIBerkley, MIBirmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity