Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

44666 Connecticut

44666 Connecticut Court · (586) 243-9595
Location

44666 Connecticut Court, Macomb County, MI 48038

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Ready for new tenant. Virtual showings only. Landlord will review potential tenants info and lease will be signed upon approval. Gorgeous end unit ranch! Completely updated! Association covers lawn, snow, water & trash. Attached garage with door opener & storage cabinets! Awesome location off M-59. Remodeled kitchen features espresso cabinets, pull out drawers, pantry, granite counters, glass tile backsplash & stainless appls. Door wall off eating area to private cement patio. Tiger wood laminate flrs! Cathedral ceilings span across great rm & kitchen. 1st flr laundry! Master with WIC. Bath features white tile, newer vanity, granite counters & linen closet. White 6 panel drs & trim! Mostly finished basement includes area for family rm, game rm, office & plenty of storage. Newer windows, door wall, furnace & A/C. Plenty of guest parking! Private cul-de-sac location. Unit faces pine trees & greenery space. Agent owned. No pets allowed. Close to Henry Ford Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44666 Connecticut have any available units?
44666 Connecticut has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44666 Connecticut have?
Some of 44666 Connecticut's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44666 Connecticut currently offering any rent specials?
44666 Connecticut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44666 Connecticut pet-friendly?
No, 44666 Connecticut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 44666 Connecticut offer parking?
Yes, 44666 Connecticut offers parking.
Does 44666 Connecticut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44666 Connecticut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44666 Connecticut have a pool?
No, 44666 Connecticut does not have a pool.
Does 44666 Connecticut have accessible units?
No, 44666 Connecticut does not have accessible units.
Does 44666 Connecticut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44666 Connecticut has units with dishwashers.
Does 44666 Connecticut have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44666 Connecticut has units with air conditioning.
