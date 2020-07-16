44666 Connecticut

Amenities

Ready for new tenant. Virtual showings only. Landlord will review potential tenants info and lease will be signed upon approval. Gorgeous end unit ranch! Completely updated! Association covers lawn, snow, water & trash. Attached garage with door opener & storage cabinets! Awesome location off M-59. Remodeled kitchen features espresso cabinets, pull out drawers, pantry, granite counters, glass tile backsplash & stainless appls. Door wall off eating area to private cement patio. Tiger wood laminate flrs! Cathedral ceilings span across great rm & kitchen. 1st flr laundry! Master with WIC. Bath features white tile, newer vanity, granite counters & linen closet. White 6 panel drs & trim! Mostly finished basement includes area for family rm, game rm, office & plenty of storage. Newer windows, door wall, furnace & A/C. Plenty of guest parking! Private cul-de-sac location. Unit faces pine trees & greenery space. Agent owned. No pets allowed. Close to Henry Ford Hospital.