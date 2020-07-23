Apartment List
/
MI
/
garden city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Garden City, MI with garages

Garden City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
5918 Cardwell St
5918 Cardwell Street, Garden City, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
This is a classic home and a very old school layout. This home have 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. 2 car garage. Great looking back yard with lot of shade. House has two garages. No kitchen appliances and no central air.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
1707 INKSTER Road
1707 Inkster Road, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1086 sqft
COZY UPDATED CORNER BUNGALOW IN GARDEN CITY FOR LEASE! THIS BEAUTY FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATHROOM, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, CLEAN KITCHEN W/ NEW STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, NEW WASHING MACHINE & DRYER , NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS,
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westland
SK - 1538 S Hubbard St
1538 South Hubbard Avenue, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Two bedroom Westland home for rent!! SHOWING SCHEDULED FRIDAY 7/24 @ 11AM - 1538 S Hubbard St Westland, MI 48186 SHOWING SCHEDULED FRIDAY 7/24 @ 11AM! Click the link to schedule your showing! https://summit.appfolio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Inkster
832 Shadowlawn St
832 Shadowlawn, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Available 07/29/20 "This home accepts Section 8 voucher!" INFORMATION: Call: 248-289-5871 Address: 832 Shadowlawn St Inkster, MI 48141 Availability: Immediately Rent: $925 Security Deposit: 1-1.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
7428 Deering St
7428 Deering Avenue, Westland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
4 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE FOR LEASE! HUGE DECK FACES THE LARGE FENCED-IN LOT IN THE BACKYARD. COMES WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE ON A HUGE 3 LANE DRIVEWAY AND A SHED AS WELL! KITCHEN, BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY HAS CERAMIC TILE FLOORS AND CARPET EVERYWHERE ELSE.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
1131 RAHN Street
1131 Rahn Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1014 sqft
*NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** MIN NET INCOME 3X RENT. ALL POTENTIAL TENANTS MUST COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING SURVEY: forms.gle/Q5TFJxiJXwk3dseN7 COMPLETELY GORGEOUS REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH BRICK RANCH.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
33134 Shawnee Street
33134 Shawnee Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
Face masks are required to tour the home. If you're searching for a wonderfully maintained home, search no more. This three bedroom brick ranch is located in the desirable Tonquish subdivision. Updated kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
7870 AUGUST Avenue
7870 August Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1049 sqft
Livonia schools, New Kitchen with Premium Cabinets, Appliances included, under counter lights and recessed lighting. Updated Bath with Jetted Tub. Basement has finished rec room with lav.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
35065 Fairchild
35065 Fairchild Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
35065 Fairchild Westland, MI 48186 - Beautiful single family home. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air Large, fenced backyard with two car garage 6,752 sq ft lot, and 1,013 sq ft of living space. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5690496)

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Inkster
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25702 Norfolk St.
25702 Norfolk Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1087 sqft
Available 07/23/20 25702 Norfolk St. - Property Id: 318682 This nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge back yard and detached garage is available for rent. Inquire online or via text to Jay at 3135503724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11665 Norborne
11665 Norborne, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1105 sqft
1105 sq. ft., 4 bed, 1 bath Redford Bungalow with oversized two car detached garage and huge fenced yard with shed. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightmoor
12669 RIVERVIEW
12669 Riverview Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
12669 Riverview - 2 BED 1 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1 Bath - Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11374 Beech Daly
11374 Beech Daly Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1101 sqft
3 Bed, 1 and half baths family Ranch Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11374-beech-daly-redford-charter-twp-mi-48239-usa-unit-n-a/49c8db92-a58c-4b55-b656-53080ccba0ec (RLNE5814838)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkland
7636 Decosta St
7636 Dacosta Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1003 sqft
Home for lease in Detroit - Great location! - Charming brick ranch home for lease in Detroit; neighbors with Dearborn Heights. Move right into this three bedroom and call it home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Western View
14882 Aubrey
14882 Aubrey, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1066 sqft
3 Bedroom - 1 Bath - Redford - $1,175 - Freshly renovated bungalow in Redford is a must see! Hardwood floors throughout, appliances included, ceiling fans, two full bathrooms, fenced in yard and a one car garage! Pet Friendly. $1,175/month, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
14987 SUNBURY Street
14987 Sunbury, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Lease available for 1 year possible extensions. Very light & bright home with a large kitchen including stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling in the living room, kitchen and hallway. Master bedroom with master bath, updated hall bath in 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Gindely
2811 CORNELL Street
2811 Cornell Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH 2 FULL BATHS. NEWER WINDOWS THRU-OUT. NEWER FURNACE, C.AIR, FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS. CREDIT REF AND SEC DEPOSIT REQ.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
25066 Crowley St
25066 Crowley Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Located in a great neighborhood. updated kitchen with new countertops, new backsplash and new kitchen flooring. Very large home with room for a dining table.. Nice back yard and a 2 car garage . Central Air.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Wayne
31682 Carlisle Pkwy
31682 Carlisle Parkway, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Nice little ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Stove is included. Nice tile floor. Huge bathroom. 1.5 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
23052 NONA Street
23052 Nona Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
686 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN DEARBORN. DUVALL PUBLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. A LOW TRAFFIC STREET.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Inkster
4045 BURNS Street
4045 Burns Avenue, Inkster, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1188 sqft
RENT this Beauty ... 4 Bedroom Ranch recently updated. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. Large Master Bedroom. Home sits on a large lot and offers a 2.5 car garage.Please submit completed lease application.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Garden City, MI

Garden City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Garden City 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGarden City 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGarden City Apartments with BalconiesGarden City Apartments with Garages
Garden City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarden City Apartments with ParkingGarden City Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Garden City Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarden City Pet Friendly ApartmentsGarden City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MICenter Line, MILivonia, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIAllen Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIMount Clemens, MI
Lincoln Park, MIHazel Park, MIRiverview, MITaylor, MIDundee, MIEastpointe, MIDearborn Heights, MIFlat Rock, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIWalled Lake, MISouth Monroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor