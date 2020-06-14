Apartment List
/
MI
/
northville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Northville, MI with garage

Northville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE Street
314 Lake Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1122 sqft
Cute, move in ready, walk to town, Downtown Northville Location. 2 car attached garage. Nice, updated kitchen. Sizable dining room and 1st floor bedroom. Spacious living room. Foyer room with wood like floors, used as study or reading room.
Results within 1 mile of Northville

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
45010 DUNBARTON
45010 Dunbarton Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2456 sqft
LOVELY COLONIAL FOR LEASE. BACKS TO A COMMONS AREA WITH VERY PRIVATE BACKYARD.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
45331 COURTVIEW Trail
45331 Courtview Trail, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2384 sqft
VERY IMPRESSIVE FIRST FLOOR MASTER CAPE COD, MARBLE FLOOR FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CROWN MOLDING IN DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BREAKFAST NOOK & KITCHEN AREA. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Northville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
45133 OAK FOREST Drive
45133 Oak Forest Dr, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3776 sqft
Completely renovated in 2015, this beautiful home on oversized lot backs to woods.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
44445 BROADMOOR Boulevard
44445 Broadmoor Blvd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2524 sqft
AWESOME LEASE OPPORTUNITY WITH THIS GREAT CONDO IN VILLAS AT NORTHVILLE HILLS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.

1 of 31

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4410 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16885 Carriage Way
16885 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1653 sqft
Minimum 1 year lease. Upper unit with balcony. Neutral and open floor plan. 1 1/2 month Security Deposit. $300 non refundable cleaning fee. NO PETS NO SMOKING. $25 application fee. SEE ATTACHED APP PROCEDURE.All showings must be accompanied by agent.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16712 YELLOWSTONE Drive
16712 Yellowstone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3474 sqft
THIS HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. TRANSFERIES WELCOME!!!MINIMUM OF 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!!! ELEGENT HOME IS BEING OFFERED FOR LEASE!!! BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH COURTYARD GARAGE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
44692 MANSFIELD Drive
44692 Mansfield Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2040 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16684 Dover Drive
16684 Dover Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS SPOTLESS 2002 BUILT UPPER RANCH CONDO IN NORTHVILLE RIDGE. NEWER CARPETING THROUGHOUT. END UNIT FACING LOVELY COMMONS AREA. GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE. MASTER SUITE HAS PRIVATE BATH.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39658 ROCKCREST Lane
39658 Rockcrest Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL NORTHVILLE CONDO BACKING TO WOODS! GREAT SPACE DESIGN INCLUDES 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATH AND OFFICE/ DEN. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND DOOR WALL TO OUTDOOR PATIO.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
500 Ford Street
500 Ford St, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO UPPER RANCH IN WILLOW BROOK CONDOS. UPDATED IN 2012, NEWER CARPET, NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDE STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, UPDATED CABINETS, AND BATH. 19 x 11 LIVING AREA WITH DOOR WALL TO BALCONY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
23574 N ROCKLEDGE
23574 North Rockledge, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
968 sqft
This condo for rent has Novi schools. Water, heat, garbage, association fee, snow and lawn maintenance all INCLUDED in the rent payment. The community has a common pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. 1 car garage attached with direct access.

1 of 11

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
28385 Carlton Way
28385 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. 2 yr minimum. READY FOR MOVE IN. NEWER CARPET. UPPER UNIT, WITH ALL APPLIANCES. 2 FULL BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. LARGE KITCHEN. 1.5 MO SEC DEP. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. $300 CLEAN FEE. $25.00 app. fee.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
28122 CARLTON WAY Drive
28122 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1488 sqft
END UNIT IN CARLTON FOREST! LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER-END UNIT WITH VAULTED & CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, DINING AREA, EAT IN KITCHEN, TWO FULL BATHS, GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, PRIVATE TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, NEWER WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38438 LYNWOOD Court
38438 Lynwood Court, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1447 sqft
End unit on cul-de-sac this home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Hunter Douglas blinds t/o. Ceramic tile in all baths. 42 inch cabinets in kitchen, master bedroom has wic. Close to F.H Golf Course. Freshly painted and new carpet, finished basement.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2570 sqft
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Northville, MI

Northville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Northville 1 BedroomsNorthville 2 BedroomsNorthville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthville 3 BedroomsNorthville Apartments under $1,000Northville Apartments under $1,100
Northville Apartments under $1,200Northville Apartments with BalconyNorthville Apartments with GarageNorthville Apartments with GymNorthville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthville Apartments with Parking
Northville Apartments with PoolNorthville Apartments with Washer-DryerNorthville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorthville Furnished ApartmentsNorthville Pet Friendly PlacesNorthville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MI
Hazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor