Apartment List
/
MI
/
livonia
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Livonia, MI with pool

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
14931 FARMINGTON Road
14931 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf.
Results within 1 mile of Livonia
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
3 Units Available
Westland
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
22264 N BRANDON Street
22264 North Brandon Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1518 sqft
You’ll love this beautiful home in Farmington Hills. The kitchen opens up to the living area. 3 Nice size bedroom, 2-full bath. Beautiful eat-in kitchen w/stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
22272 CAPE COD Way
22272 Cape Cod Way, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS END UNIT 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM JUST REFINISHED WITH PAINTING AND CLEANING IS READY TO OCCUPY. NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING refrigerator, dish washer, WASHER AND DRYER. NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive
21940 Indian Creek Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
Don't miss out on this opportunity to lease this beautiful first floor condo. Huge living room open to dining area and updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Master Suite.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.
Results within 5 miles of Livonia
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
47 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
96 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,246
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
101 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
7 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,180
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.

July 2020 Livonia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Livonia Rent Report. Livonia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Livonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Livonia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Livonia Rent Report. Livonia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Livonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Livonia rent trends were flat over the past month

Livonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Livonia stand at $938 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,221 for a two-bedroom. Livonia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Livonia, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Livonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Livonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Livonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Livonia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,221 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Livonia's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Livonia than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Livonia 1 BedroomsLivonia 2 BedroomsLivonia 3 BedroomsLivonia Apartments with BalconyLivonia Apartments with Garage
    Livonia Apartments with GymLivonia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLivonia Apartments with ParkingLivonia Apartments with Pool
    Livonia Apartments with Washer-DryerLivonia Dog Friendly ApartmentsLivonia Pet Friendly PlacesLivonia Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
    Dearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MI
    Inkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Schoolcraft CollegeMadonna University
    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative Studies