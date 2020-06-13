Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

162 Apartments for rent in Livonia, MI with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9904 Flamingo Street
9904 Flamingo Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1326 sqft
Lovely ranch with family room addition in heart of Livonia. Living/dining room and hallway to be painted an updated greige color and professionally cleaned before move-in. Refinished hardwood floors, updated light fixtures throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westland
3 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18657 Seminole
18657 Seminole, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Cute, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Redford available for rent! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 1:30PM - 18657 Seminole Redford Township, MI 48240 SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020. Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
27883 Independence St
27883 Independence Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
39658 ROCKCREST Lane
39658 Rockcrest Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL NORTHVILLE CONDO BACKING TO WOODS! GREAT SPACE DESIGN INCLUDES 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATH AND OFFICE/ DEN. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND DOOR WALL TO OUTDOOR PATIO.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
39763 ROCKCREST Circle Circle
39763 Rockcrest Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
NOW available. Springwater Park Brick condo. Bright, neutral, open. Outstanding location. Walk to shopping,restaurants & parks. Easy access to commuting corridors( 696, I-275, M-14). Just 30 minutes to Metro airport. Great room with inviting balcony.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
15885 Lexington
15885 Lexington, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
1100 sq., ft., 3 bed, 2 bath South Redford bungalow (5 Mile/Inkster) with 1 car detached garage and full finished basement. Completely updated with new flooring, paint, soft close cabinets, granite counter top and LED lighting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
51 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$955
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
86 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Livonia, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Livonia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

