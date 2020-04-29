31307 MINTON Street

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Livonia. LIVONIA SCHOOLS! Hardwood floors thru-out, basement, fenced yard, and 2 car garage. All appliances and washer/dryer are on site. Smaller pets may be considered for an additional monthly charge. NO SMOKING. Prefer 18 month minimum lease. 1st Month Rent, 1.5 Month Security deposit, $50 Application Fee, Monthly household Income Must Be 2.5x Rent, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee. Must provide proof of income, proof of funds to cover all fees listed and credit report. Tenant pays for all utilities.