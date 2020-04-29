All apartments in Livonia
31307 MINTON Street

31307 Minton Street · (734) 718-7377
Location

31307 Minton Street, Livonia, MI 48150

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Livonia. LIVONIA SCHOOLS! Hardwood floors thru-out, basement, fenced yard, and 2 car garage. All appliances and washer/dryer are on site. Smaller pets may be considered for an additional monthly charge. NO SMOKING. Prefer 18 month minimum lease. 1st Month Rent, 1.5 Month Security deposit, $50 Application Fee, Monthly household Income Must Be 2.5x Rent, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee. Must provide proof of income, proof of funds to cover all fees listed and credit report. Tenant pays for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31307 MINTON Street have any available units?
31307 MINTON Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Livonia, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Livonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 31307 MINTON Street have?
Some of 31307 MINTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31307 MINTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
31307 MINTON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31307 MINTON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31307 MINTON Street is pet friendly.
Does 31307 MINTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 31307 MINTON Street does offer parking.
Does 31307 MINTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31307 MINTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31307 MINTON Street have a pool?
No, 31307 MINTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 31307 MINTON Street have accessible units?
No, 31307 MINTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31307 MINTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31307 MINTON Street has units with dishwashers.
