Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

29225 7 MILE Road

29225 7 Mile Rd · (734) 516-8597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29225 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Available for Lease at a Busy Livonia Intersection, Great Visibility & Exposure ~ Triple Net Lease Terms subject to Landlord and Tenant Approval~2800 sq ft to get your business up and running~Landlord would prefer a long term tenant, but is open to options~Inside you will find one large area (1800 sq ft), small office (200 sq ft) back area (500 sq ft) lunch/kitchenette area (150 sq ft) 2 private restrooms, nice layout~ Plenty of outlets, storage and space! Ample Parking behind building! Cable Available, Alarm Available, Good Signage and Terrific Lighting! Tenant pays electric,gas and a portion of the water bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29225 7 MILE Road have any available units?
29225 7 MILE Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Livonia, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Livonia Rent Report.
Is 29225 7 MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
29225 7 MILE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29225 7 MILE Road pet-friendly?
No, 29225 7 MILE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livonia.
Does 29225 7 MILE Road offer parking?
Yes, 29225 7 MILE Road does offer parking.
Does 29225 7 MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29225 7 MILE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29225 7 MILE Road have a pool?
No, 29225 7 MILE Road does not have a pool.
Does 29225 7 MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 29225 7 MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29225 7 MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 29225 7 MILE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29225 7 MILE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 29225 7 MILE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
