29225 7 MILE Road

Available for Lease at a Busy Livonia Intersection, Great Visibility & Exposure ~ Triple Net Lease Terms subject to Landlord and Tenant Approval~2800 sq ft to get your business up and running~Landlord would prefer a long term tenant, but is open to options~Inside you will find one large area (1800 sq ft), small office (200 sq ft) back area (500 sq ft) lunch/kitchenette area (150 sq ft) 2 private restrooms, nice layout~ Plenty of outlets, storage and space! Ample Parking behind building! Cable Available, Alarm Available, Good Signage and Terrific Lighting! Tenant pays electric,gas and a portion of the water bill.