Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Free standing building in excellent location with 113 ft frontage on Grand River and 208 ft on Hacker. High traffic and great demographics. Existing sign to be removed; new tenant to provide their own signage to conform with Township ordinance. Tenant to check with Genoa Township to insure conforming usage. First Month; 1.5 mo. security and $295 application fee to move in.

BACK ON THE MARKET!!!