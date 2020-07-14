All apartments in Brighton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Brighton Glens

321 Williamsen Dr · (810) 678-9841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 Williamsen Dr, Brighton, MI 48116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brighton Glens.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
online portal
Brighton Glens invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Brighton Glens provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Brighton. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.

Perfectly positioned between Lansing and Detroit, Brighton Glens Apartments delivers an ideal location for abundant employment and education opportunities. You will love the conveniences provided in our community for enjoying all the local amenities. Your new home will have the perfect combination of quiet woodsy comforts and the lifestyle of charming downtown Brighton.

The Brighton area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options within minutes of your new home. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and multiple banking options highlight some of the services available withi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee due at time of application
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Housing vouchers are not accepted. Please call if you have additional questions
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Call for details
Parking Details: On-site parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brighton Glens have any available units?
Brighton Glens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, MI.
What amenities does Brighton Glens have?
Some of Brighton Glens's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brighton Glens currently offering any rent specials?
Brighton Glens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brighton Glens pet-friendly?
Yes, Brighton Glens is pet friendly.
Does Brighton Glens offer parking?
Yes, Brighton Glens offers parking.
Does Brighton Glens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brighton Glens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brighton Glens have a pool?
Yes, Brighton Glens has a pool.
Does Brighton Glens have accessible units?
No, Brighton Glens does not have accessible units.
Does Brighton Glens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brighton Glens has units with dishwashers.
Does Brighton Glens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brighton Glens has units with air conditioning.
