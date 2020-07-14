Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher carpet granite counters oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage cc payments dog park e-payments online portal

Brighton Glens invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Brighton Glens provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Brighton. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.



Perfectly positioned between Lansing and Detroit, Brighton Glens Apartments delivers an ideal location for abundant employment and education opportunities. You will love the conveniences provided in our community for enjoying all the local amenities. Your new home will have the perfect combination of quiet woodsy comforts and the lifestyle of charming downtown Brighton.



The Brighton area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options within minutes of your new home. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and multiple banking options highlight some of the services available withi