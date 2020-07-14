Brighton Glens

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee due at time of application
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Housing vouchers are not accepted. Please call if you have additional questions
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Call for details
Parking Details: On-site parking.