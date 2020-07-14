Brighton Cove Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments online portal

Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve. Brighton Cove combines amenities such as a sparkling pool, large pet park, stainless steel appliances, and more, all at an affordable price.



Brighton is located between Lansing and Detroit, giving you the opportunity to explore both metropolitan areas and enjoy what they have to offer. Brighton is also home to many local entertainment options, and located within minutes of our community are several banks, grocery stores, restaurant, and shopping options for your convenience.



Brighton Cove provides you with the chance to live in a community that provides luxurious space, generous amenities, and close proximity to the excitement of city life. Contact our professional staff today to schedule you first visit. We cannot wait to welcome you home!