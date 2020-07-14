All apartments in Brighton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Brighton Cove Apartments

8699 Meadowbrook · (810) 375-7840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI 48116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8677-10 · Avail. Oct 10

$886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 8639-11 · Avail. Aug 15

$991

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 8649-06 · Avail. Jul 25

$991

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8665-05 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,047

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 8635-02 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 8665-08 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brighton Cove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve. Brighton Cove combines amenities such as a sparkling pool, large pet park, stainless steel appliances, and more, all at an affordable price.

Brighton is located between Lansing and Detroit, giving you the opportunity to explore both metropolitan areas and enjoy what they have to offer. Brighton is also home to many local entertainment options, and located within minutes of our community are several banks, grocery stores, restaurant, and shopping options for your convenience.

Brighton Cove provides you with the chance to live in a community that provides luxurious space, generous amenities, and close proximity to the excitement of city life. Contact our professional staff today to schedule you first visit. We cannot wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - Up to 1.5x monthly rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee due at time of application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Call for details
Parking Details: On-site parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brighton Cove Apartments have any available units?
Brighton Cove Apartments has 15 units available starting at $886 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brighton Cove Apartments have?
Some of Brighton Cove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brighton Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brighton Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brighton Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brighton Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brighton Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brighton Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does Brighton Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brighton Cove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brighton Cove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brighton Cove Apartments has a pool.
Does Brighton Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brighton Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brighton Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brighton Cove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Brighton Cove Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brighton Cove Apartments has units with air conditioning.

