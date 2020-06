Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

This adorable 1-bdrm apartment is located in between Old Town and Downtown in a very quite neighborhood. Awesome location, you can walk to everything. There is also a large parking lot and private yard in the back. Rent is $600 + utilities everything is brand new and very efficient. This unit also has a very large walk-in closet/private laundry room with washer & dryer and tons of storage. A rare find for a great price in an unbeatable location. Let us know if you want to take a closer look! Call Charlie



(RLNE25150)