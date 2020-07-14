All apartments in Lansing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Redwood Delta Township

8156 Roslyn Hill · (833) 766-5024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI 48917

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,624

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,724

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Delta Township.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Redwood® Delta Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per home
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached Garage and Driveway Included in leases.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Redwood Delta Township have any available units?
Redwood Delta Township offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,449. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Delta Township have?
Some of Redwood Delta Township's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Delta Township currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Delta Township is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Delta Township pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Delta Township is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Delta Township offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Delta Township offers parking.
Does Redwood Delta Township have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Delta Township does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Delta Township have a pool?
No, Redwood Delta Township does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Delta Township have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Delta Township has accessible units.
Does Redwood Delta Township have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Delta Township has units with dishwashers.

