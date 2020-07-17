All apartments in Lansing
711 Britten Ave
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

711 Britten Ave

711 Britten Avenue · (517) 881-8283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 Britten Avenue, Lansing, MI 48910
Moores Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1559 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 1922 this beautiful brick bungalow is located in Lansing’s Moores Park neighborhood. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Charming front porch. This home has fantastic hardwood floors, incredible windows and a great little yard - park like setting. Main floor Laundry. Full basement with lots of storage. Very close to Downtown, Cooley Law School and Ingham Medical Hospital. Just three blocks from MLK/M-99 and two minutes from I-496. Next to Moores Park and Lansing’s extensive river trail. Good Credit Required.
Minimum monthly income requirement of three times the monthly rental amount. Sorry - NO pets, NO smoking.
$1,200/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Property Manager at 517-881-8283 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Britten Ave have any available units?
711 Britten Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Britten Ave have?
Some of 711 Britten Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Britten Ave currently offering any rent specials?
711 Britten Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Britten Ave pet-friendly?
No, 711 Britten Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 711 Britten Ave offer parking?
Yes, 711 Britten Ave offers parking.
Does 711 Britten Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Britten Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Britten Ave have a pool?
No, 711 Britten Ave does not have a pool.
Does 711 Britten Ave have accessible units?
No, 711 Britten Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Britten Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Britten Ave has units with dishwashers.
