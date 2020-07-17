711 Britten Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 1922 this beautiful brick bungalow is located in Lansing’s Moores Park neighborhood. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Charming front porch. This home has fantastic hardwood floors, incredible windows and a great little yard - park like setting. Main floor Laundry. Full basement with lots of storage. Very close to Downtown, Cooley Law School and Ingham Medical Hospital. Just three blocks from MLK/M-99 and two minutes from I-496. Next to Moores Park and Lansing’s extensive river trail. Good Credit Required.

Minimum monthly income requirement of three times the monthly rental amount. Sorry - NO pets, NO smoking.

$1,200/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Property Manager at 517-881-8283 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.