Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated

612 Lathrop Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Lease - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home 2 Story home near Stabler Park. This home features a large main floor with living room, dining area, Kitchen. All 3 bedrooms and the bathroom are on the 2nd floor. This home also features newer windows, furnace, water heater, updated plumbing and newer appliances. The home also has a washer and dryer hookups in the basement. On the outside the home features a large front porch and back deck, with a fenced in backyard.



