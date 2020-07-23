All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like 612 Lathrop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, MI
/
612 Lathrop
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

612 Lathrop

612 Lathrop Street · (517) 300-0924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lansing
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

612 Lathrop Street, Lansing, MI 48912
Hunter Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 612 Lathrop · Avail. Jul 27

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
612 Lathrop Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Lease - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home 2 Story home near Stabler Park. This home features a large main floor with living room, dining area, Kitchen. All 3 bedrooms and the bathroom are on the 2nd floor. This home also features newer windows, furnace, water heater, updated plumbing and newer appliances. The home also has a washer and dryer hookups in the basement. On the outside the home features a large front porch and back deck, with a fenced in backyard.

(RLNE5939842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Lathrop have any available units?
612 Lathrop has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Lathrop have?
Some of 612 Lathrop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Lathrop currently offering any rent specials?
612 Lathrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Lathrop pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Lathrop is pet friendly.
Does 612 Lathrop offer parking?
No, 612 Lathrop does not offer parking.
Does 612 Lathrop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Lathrop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Lathrop have a pool?
No, 612 Lathrop does not have a pool.
Does 612 Lathrop have accessible units?
No, 612 Lathrop does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Lathrop have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Lathrop does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 612 Lathrop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48917
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd
Lansing, MI 48910
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue
Lansing, MI 48912
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave
Lansing, MI 48911
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St
Lansing, MI 48912
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St
Lansing, MI 48933
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1
Lansing, MI 48906
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr
Lansing, MI 48917

Similar Pages

Lansing 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLansing 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lansing Apartments with ParkingLansing Dog Friendly Apartments
Lansing Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ann Arbor, MIBattle Creek, MIFlint, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Jackson, MIHolt, MIBrighton, MIHowell, MISpringfield, MIDeWitt, MI
Portland, MIBath, MIFenton, MIAlbion, MIHaslett, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Stadium DistrictDowntown Lansing
Old Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law SchoolLansing Community College
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
Kellogg Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity