Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible parking cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access online portal sauna

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood just 10 minutes from downtown Lansing, Runaway Bay Apartments offer a retreat from everyday life and convenient access to nearby parks, shopping and interstate access. Come summer, jump into our outdoor swimming pool or lounge on our expansive sundeck. Invite friends over for a game of tennis on one of our two tennis courts, spend the afternoon playing sand volleyball or take your furry friend to our dog park. Enjoy easy living in Lansing, MI at Runaway Bay today. Contact us for a complimentary tour, or information about available floor plans.