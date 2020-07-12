All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like Runaway Bay Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, MI
/
Runaway Bay Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:55 PM

Runaway Bay Apartments

1011 Runaway Bay Dr · (517) 645-3231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lansing
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI 48917

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12351B · Avail. Aug 22

$897

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 12101C · Avail. Jul 30

$901

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 12301B · Avail. Aug 11

$902

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Runaway Bay Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
online portal
sauna
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood just 10 minutes from downtown Lansing, Runaway Bay Apartments offer a retreat from everyday life and convenient access to nearby parks, shopping and interstate access. Come summer, jump into our outdoor swimming pool or lounge on our expansive sundeck. Invite friends over for a game of tennis on one of our two tennis courts, spend the afternoon playing sand volleyball or take your furry friend to our dog park. Enjoy easy living in Lansing, MI at Runaway Bay today. Contact us for a complimentary tour, or information about available floor plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month (one pet) $60/month (two pets)
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Runaway Bay Apartments have any available units?
Runaway Bay Apartments has 3 units available starting at $897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Runaway Bay Apartments have?
Some of Runaway Bay Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Runaway Bay Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Runaway Bay Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Runaway Bay Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments offers parking.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments has a pool.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments has accessible units.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Runaway Bay Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill
Lansing, MI 48917
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave
Lansing, MI 48911
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St
Lansing, MI 48912
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave
Lansing, MI 48911
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue
Lansing, MI 48912
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd
Lansing, MI 48912
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1
Lansing, MI 48906

Similar Pages

Lansing 1 BedroomsLansing 2 Bedrooms
Lansing Apartments with ParkingLansing Dog Friendly Apartments
Lansing Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ann Arbor, MIBattle Creek, MIFlint, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Jackson, MIHolt, MIBrighton, MIColdwater, MIHowell, MISpringfield, MI
DeWitt, MIDexter, MIPortland, MIBath, MIHaslett, MIFenton, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest ViewThe Stadium District
Downtown Lansing

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law SchoolLansing Community College
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
Kellogg Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity