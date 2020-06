Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This large and open 3 bedroom unit is finished and ready to move in! Hardwood & tile floors with high ceilings, tons of windows, lots of character. Easy walk to both Old Town & Downtown & just a short ride to East Lansing. Located on a quite street, plenty of parking and a large backyard will give you tons of privacy. Large laundry room on the first floor and two additional bedrooms upstairs with a half bath. Come see for yourself. Call Charlie for details or to set up a walk through. This apt has so much to see that the pictures can't show.



(RLNE91519)