Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Ionia County, MI📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
3 Units Available
Parker's Landing
712 Parkers Dr, Portland, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover a luxury apartment community where personal touches make the difference and careful attention is paid to every detail. At Parker's Landing we understand that our job is to make you feel at home.
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Grand Ledge
Grandview Manor Apartments
515 Maple St, Grand Ledge, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
890 sqft
Grandview Manor Apartments in Grand Ledge are located in a quiet residential neighborhood in the historic city, offering the picturesque ambiance of small town life. You will love to stroll down quiet tree lined streets and take in the fresh air.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
961 Boxwood Dr.
961 Boxwood Dr, Hastings, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,055
1568 sqft
Spacious New Home ~ 4 Bedroom/2 Bath - Property Id: 315234 Gorgeous, energy-efficient home with open floor plan. Stimulus Deal on now with low money down $2999.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
916 Boxwood Dr
916 Boxwood Dr, Hastings, MI
3 Bedrooms
$905
1260 sqft
Amazing New Home. Stimulus Deal On Now! - Property Id: 315319 Amazing and Affordable! https://www.fourleafprop.com/meadowstone.html Stimulus Deal on now.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612
12923 Townsend Drive, Eaton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1180 sqft
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 Available 09/11/20 Updated 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - 1st Floor - Delta Township/GL Schools - 3-bedroom 2- bath condo located in the Townsend on the Park community. Surrounded by 10 acre park with walking trails.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Weekly rental furnished cottage on Bostwick Lake Available 08/23/20 Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer July is totally booked but August is looking decidedly hopeful with open dates from Sunday, the 9th on out.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
626 Bauer Road
626 Bauer Drive, Barry County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Lake Front home in Hastings on Leach Lake. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer & dryer, yard, lake frontage, refrigerator, garage, all sports lake, abundant wildlife. No Utilities included.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
11421 52nd Street SE
11421 52nd Street Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11421 52nd Street SE in Kent County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
8755 Belding Road Northeast
8755 Belding Road Northeast, Kent County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
This two bedroom main floor unit was renovated with new carpet, vinyl and grey paint throughout about a year ago. Nice sized family room with faux fireplace and built in shelves. Dining area with slider to back deck and back yard.
