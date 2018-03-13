955 Bellevue Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FOR FALL-4 bd 2bath Available 08/15/20 AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020! Very clean house. Excellent Location close to downtown, 5 Minute walk to Kalamazoo College. Many students living on this street. 4 bedroom 2 Bath house, Washer and dryer in unit.

Landlord Pays Snow removal. Tenants pay trash, water/sewer and electric/gas. parking for 4-5 cars. NO PETS ALLOWED

APPROVED APPLICATION, SIGNED LEASE, AND SECURITY DEPOSIT HOLDS HOUSE FOR FALL. EMAIL IS BEST TO CONTACT.



No Pets Allowed



