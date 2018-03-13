All apartments in Kalamazoo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

955 Bellevue Pl

955 Bellevue Place · (616) 510-3437
Location

955 Bellevue Place, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit AVAILABLE FOR FALL-4 bd 2bath · Avail. Aug 15

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR FALL-4 bd 2bath Available 08/15/20 AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020! Very clean house. Excellent Location close to downtown, 5 Minute walk to Kalamazoo College. Many students living on this street. 4 bedroom 2 Bath house, Washer and dryer in unit.
Landlord Pays Snow removal. Tenants pay trash, water/sewer and electric/gas. parking for 4-5 cars. NO PETS ALLOWED
APPROVED APPLICATION, SIGNED LEASE, AND SECURITY DEPOSIT HOLDS HOUSE FOR FALL. EMAIL IS BEST TO CONTACT.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5585562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Bellevue Pl have any available units?
955 Bellevue Pl has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 Bellevue Pl have?
Some of 955 Bellevue Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Bellevue Pl currently offering any rent specials?
955 Bellevue Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Bellevue Pl pet-friendly?
No, 955 Bellevue Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 955 Bellevue Pl offer parking?
Yes, 955 Bellevue Pl does offer parking.
Does 955 Bellevue Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 Bellevue Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Bellevue Pl have a pool?
No, 955 Bellevue Pl does not have a pool.
Does 955 Bellevue Pl have accessible units?
No, 955 Bellevue Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Bellevue Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Bellevue Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
