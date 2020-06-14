All apartments in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI
621 Minor Ave
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

621 Minor Ave

621 Minor Avenue · (269) 254-8561
Location

621 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Vine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**FALL LEASING 2020**
Great 4 Bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in the vine district. Located on the first floor of this home is one bedroom, a dinning room, the living room and kitchen as well as an office space. Located on the second floor would be 4 more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Plenty of off street parking on a quiet street. Spacious Bedrooms and conveniently close to WMU and K College.

TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, 500.00 CLEANING FEE, 35.00 ADMIN FEE, 35.00 APPLICATION FEES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Minor Ave have any available units?
621 Minor Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Minor Ave have?
Some of 621 Minor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Minor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
621 Minor Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Minor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Minor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 621 Minor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 621 Minor Ave does offer parking.
Does 621 Minor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Minor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Minor Ave have a pool?
No, 621 Minor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 621 Minor Ave have accessible units?
No, 621 Minor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Minor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Minor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
