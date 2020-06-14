621 Minor Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**FALL LEASING 2020**

Great 4 Bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in the vine district. Located on the first floor of this home is one bedroom, a dinning room, the living room and kitchen as well as an office space. Located on the second floor would be 4 more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Plenty of off street parking on a quiet street. Spacious Bedrooms and conveniently close to WMU and K College.



TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, 500.00 CLEANING FEE, 35.00 ADMIN FEE, 35.00 APPLICATION FEES