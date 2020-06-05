All apartments in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI
513 Oak St
Last updated March 19 2020

513 Oak St

513 Oak Street · (269) 254-8561
Location

513 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
**FALL LEASING 2020**
This 4 BR house is located in the Vine neighborhood between Cedar Street and Walnut Street. This home was internally renovated and features new electrical, plumbing, furnace, water heater, drywall, flooring and kitchen cabinets/appliances. The home still has much of its original character with oak woodwork throughout. The full basement features a huge bar. The first floor has a living room, kitchen with dishwasher and dining room. The second floor features 3 large bedrooms, 1 small bedroom, and updated bathroom with claw foot tub. There is a bonus 3rd floor loft and off street parking for up to 5 cars. This is an excellent property for 4-5 tenants.

TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, 400.00 CLEANING FEE, 35.00 ADMIN FEE, 35.00 APPLICATION FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Oak St have any available units?
513 Oak St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Oak St have?
Some of 513 Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
513 Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 513 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 513 Oak St does offer parking.
Does 513 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Oak St have a pool?
No, 513 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 513 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 513 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Oak St has units with dishwashers.
