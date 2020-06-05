513 Oak St

Amenities

**FALL LEASING 2020**

This 4 BR house is located in the Vine neighborhood between Cedar Street and Walnut Street. This home was internally renovated and features new electrical, plumbing, furnace, water heater, drywall, flooring and kitchen cabinets/appliances. The home still has much of its original character with oak woodwork throughout. The full basement features a huge bar. The first floor has a living room, kitchen with dishwasher and dining room. The second floor features 3 large bedrooms, 1 small bedroom, and updated bathroom with claw foot tub. There is a bonus 3rd floor loft and off street parking for up to 5 cars. This is an excellent property for 4-5 tenants.



TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, 400.00 CLEANING FEE, 35.00 ADMIN FEE, 35.00 APPLICATION FEE