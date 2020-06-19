3481 Kenbrooke Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

AVAILABLE NOW! This 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Kenbrooke condo is one of the few updated with modern finishes and amenities! The kitchen features a bar and dining area, stainless steel appliances and comes fully equipped! The living room features a slider door to a private, fenced patio. The main floor also has a half bathroom and HE washer and dryer! Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with and a full bathroom.



Water, trash service, a separate storage space and two reserved parking spaces are included and the condo also has a pool for residents to use. Tenant pays gas and electricity. No smoking and no pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.