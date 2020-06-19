All apartments in Kalamazoo
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:17 PM

3481 Kenbrooke Court

3481 Kenbrooke Court · (616) 208-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3481 Kenbrooke Court, Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Knollwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 894 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW! This 2 bedroom 1.5 Bath Kenbrooke condo is one of the few updated with modern finishes and amenities! The kitchen features a bar and dining area, stainless steel appliances and comes fully equipped! The living room features a slider door to a private, fenced patio. The main floor also has a half bathroom and HE washer and dryer! Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with and a full bathroom.

Water, trash service, a separate storage space and two reserved parking spaces are included and the condo also has a pool for residents to use. Tenant pays gas and electricity. No smoking and no pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 Kenbrooke Court have any available units?
3481 Kenbrooke Court has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3481 Kenbrooke Court have?
Some of 3481 Kenbrooke Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 Kenbrooke Court currently offering any rent specials?
3481 Kenbrooke Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 Kenbrooke Court pet-friendly?
No, 3481 Kenbrooke Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 3481 Kenbrooke Court offer parking?
Yes, 3481 Kenbrooke Court does offer parking.
Does 3481 Kenbrooke Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3481 Kenbrooke Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 Kenbrooke Court have a pool?
Yes, 3481 Kenbrooke Court has a pool.
Does 3481 Kenbrooke Court have accessible units?
No, 3481 Kenbrooke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 Kenbrooke Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3481 Kenbrooke Court does not have units with dishwashers.
