Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Many memories can be made in this house!

3002 W. Michigan Ave.

Kalamazoo, MI 49006



4-5 bedroom, two full baths, beautiful wood floors, washer dryer, dishwasher, security system, plenty of parking, wireless internet ready, central air, two stall garage with plenty of storage space, large parking lot area, and a large finished basement with a built in bar that can be used as a huge bedroom or 2nd living room area.



$2,195 a month.



Call or text 269-317-2061 or 269-317-2057 for an appointment



No Pets Allowed



